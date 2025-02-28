Judge says Trump’s mass firing of federal employees is illegal and should be stopped

This story originally appeared on NPR.

A federal judge in San Francisco says the Trump administration’s firing of thousands of probationary employees is illegal and should be stopped.

U.S. District Judge William Alsup says the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) must rescind directives sent to some agencies ordering them to fire their probationary employees — typically those in their first or second year in a job.

Alsup issued the temporary restraining order at the end of a hearing on Thursday. His order covers agencies whose firings impact the civic organizations that sued the Trump administration. Those agencies include the Department of Veterans Affairs, the National Park Service, the Small Business Administration, the Bureau of Land Management, the National Science Foundation, and the Department of Defense.

The lawsuit, originally brought by labor unions and later joined by the civic groups, alleges that OPM unlawfully ordered agencies to carry out the firings.

“Statements from officials at multiple federal agencies admit that the agencies carried out the terminations not at their own discretion, but on the direct orders of OPM,” the coalition’s attorneys wrote in a court filing.

Underpinning their argument is the fact that, while OPM handles many human resource functions for the federal workforce, it does not have Congressional authority to manage the employees of other agencies, a point that Alsup underscored in court.

“The agency has no authority to tell any other agency in the U.S. government who it can hire and fire, period,” he said.

Government says it asked, not ordered agencies to fire employees

In court, the government’s attorney argued that OPM had merely asked, not ordered, the agencies to fire probationary employees, drawing a distinction between the two.

“Asking is not ordering,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Kelsey Helland argued.

As part of its court filings, the government submitted an OPM memo to human resource officers dated Feb. 14. It states, “We have asked that you separate probationary employees that you have not identified as mission-critical no later than end of the day Monday, 2/17.”

Helland maintained that memo did not constitute an order.

Alsup was unconvinced.

“How could so much of the workforce be amputated suddenly overnight? It’s so irregular and widespread, so aberrant in the history of the country,” he said from the bench. “I believe they were directed or ordered. That’s the way the evidence points.”