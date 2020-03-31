Pa. reports 756 new cases

Pennsylvania’s Department of Health has reported 756 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 4,961 in 60 counties. The department also confirmed 14 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the state total to 63.

“The continued rise in cases combined with our increasing deaths from COVID-19 reflects the seriousness of this situation,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a statement “We need everyone to listen to the orders in place and to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We know that these prolonged mitigation effects have been difficult for everyone, but it is essential that everyone follows these orders and does not go out unless they absolutely must.”

Most of the hospitalizations and deaths have occurred among Pennsylvanians aged 65 and older. Currently, 26 counties are under stay-at-home orders.

Trump declares major disaster in Pennsylvania

President Donald Trump declared a major disaster in Pennsylvania late Monday, ordering federal assistance to state and local governments dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump made such a declaration in New Jersey on Thursday.

For Pennsylvania, the declaration means the state is eligible for programs, such as Disaster Unemployment Assistance and Community Disaster Loans, which are for people who have incurred a financial loss due to a major disaster.

Gov. Tom Wolf, who requested the major disaster declaration on Sunday, also sought access to the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Program, which would help the state offer additional support to low-income families who become food insecure because of COVID-19 related shutdowns.

The state’s predicament, Wolf said, is compounded by its large population of seniors (2.2 million over the age of 65), who are more susceptible to COVID-19, and its 12.1% poverty rate.

Pennsylvania has stay-at-home orders in place across several counties through the end of April, with more than 4,000 confirmed cases as of Tuesday.

Pa. state police issue warnings to non-life-sustaining businesses

As of Monday, the Pennsylvania State Police have issued 107 warnings to non-life sustaining businesses found to be in violation of Gov. Tom Wolf’s order for them to close their physical locations.

Zero citations have been issued.

State police have issued three warnings in the region that covers Philadelphia, Montgomery and Delaware counties; six in Bucks Lehigh and Northampton; and eight in Chester, Lancaster and York.

The most warnings, 19 total, have been issued in the region that includes Indiana, Cambria, Westmoreland and Somerset counties.

Information about the types of businesses that have received warnings is not yet publicly available, said Ryan Tarkowski, a state police spokesperson.