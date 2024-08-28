Trump campaign staff had altercation with official at Arlington National Cemetery

Elections 2024

Two staff members had a verbal and physical incident Monday with an official at Arlington National Cemetery, where the former president took part in a wreath-laying ceremony.

  • NPR, Quil Lawrence, Tom Bowman
    • August 27, 2024
Former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee for president, visited Arlington National Cemetery Monday to to participate in a wreath laying ceremony to mark the third anniversary of a suicide bombing at Kabul airport that killed 13 American service members. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Two members of Donald Trump’s campaign staff had a verbal and physical altercation Monday with an official at Arlington National Cemetery where the former president participated in a wreath laying ceremony, NPR has learned.

A source with knowledge of the incident said the cemetery official tried to prevent Trump staffers from filming and photographing in a section where recent U.S. casualties are buried. The source said Arlington officials had made clear that only cemetery staff members are authorized to take photographs or film in the area, known as Section 60.

When the cemetery official tried to prevent Trump campaign staff from entering Section 60, campaign staff verbally abused and pushed the official aside, according to the source.

 

The Trump campaign declined to make that footage immediately available.

In a statement to NPR, Arlington National Cemetery said it “can confirm there was an incident, and a report was filed.”

“Federal law prohibits political campaign or election-related activities within Army National Military Cemeteries, to include photographers, content creators or any other persons attending for purposes, or in direct support of a partisan political candidate’s campaign,” according to the statement. “Arlington National Cemetery reinforced and widely shared this law and its prohibitions with all participants.”

Part of the series

