Trump wants to end birthright citizenship. That’s easier said than done

This story originally appeared on NPR.

President Trump is trying to end birthright citizenship, the legal principle enshrined in the Constitution that automatically makes anyone born within the U.S. or its territories a citizen.

It’s a move that Trump first proposed during his first term and one that most legal experts agree he cannot make unilaterally.

Indeed, within days of signing his executive order on Monday, Trump’s administration was hit with at least four separate lawsuits from coalitions opposed to it, including nearly two dozen state attorneys general, a group of pregnant mothers and immigrants’ rights groups, including the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

“Birthright citizenship is guaranteed in our Constitution and is absolutely central to what America stands for,” said lead attorney Cody Wofsy, deputy director of the ACLU’s Immigrants’ Rights Project. “Denying citizenship to babies born on U.S. soil is illegal, profoundly cruel, and contrary to our values as a country.”

Asked about legal challenges to the birthright citizenship order — which were widely expected — Trump acknowledged as he signed it that it could be challenged but said, “We think we have good grounds” to move ahead.

“We’re the only country in the world that does this” with birthright citizenship, he said.

That’s not true: Dozens of countries, including Canada, Mexico and many South American nations, offer birthright citizenship.

Here’s what to know about the principle, and what it would mean for the U.S. to end it — or at least try.

What does the Constitution say?

Section 1 of the 14th Amendment of the Constitution says that “all persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.”

The amendment, which was ratified in 1868, sought to extend citizenship to formerly enslaved people after the Civil War.

“When birthright citizenship came about in the 14th Amendment, there weren’t unauthorized immigrants in the United States like there are today,” Julia Gelatt, associate director of the U.S. Immigration Policy Program at the Migration Policy Institute, told NPR in December.

But it’s been applied to immigration for well over a century, dating back to the landmark 1898 Supreme Court ruling in United States v. Wong Kim Ark.

How has the clause been interpreted?

“For over a century, since a young Chinese American cook from San Francisco named Wong Kim Ark won his case at the Supreme Court, birthright citizenship for all — including babies born to immigrants — has been a cornerstone of U.S. democracy,” said Aarti Kohli, executive director of the Asian Law Caucus.

Wong, who was born in San Francisco to Chinese parents, was barred from entering the U.S. — under the Chinese Exclusion Act — while returning from an overseas trip in 1890.

In a 6-2 decision, the court ruled that because Wong was born in the U.S. and his parents were not “employed in any diplomatic or official capacity under the Emperor of China,” the 14th Amendment makes him a U.S. citizen.

“The case clarified that anyone born in the United States was a citizen under the Court’s interpretation of the Fourteenth Amendment, regardless of the parent’s immigration status, and the case has been established precedent for more than 125 years,” according to the American Immigration Council.

That decision established the parameters of jus soli, or birthplace-based citizenship (as opposed to the ancestry-based form of birthright citizenship, known as jus sanguinis).

And the Supreme Court has reaffirmed it in the years since — including in the 1982 case Plyler v. Doe, which held that states cannot deny students a free public education based on their immigration status.