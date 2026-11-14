A year after opening in Trenton, Casa Cultura offers art, community and a sense of belonging
The Latino arts center marked its first anniversary as it works to preserve traditions and build community amid fears of immigration enforcement.
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Music, art and laughter spilled out of Casa Cultura in Trenton on Saturday, as the Latino arts and cultural center celebrated its first anniversary with food, painting and other activities.
The lively gathering reflected the kind of community and connection that co-founder and Director Samuel Kanig was seeking when he first moved to Trenton from Puerto Rico in 2006.
“Coming from Puerto Rico, you’re not searching for culture. It’s just there every day, right? It’s what’s in your lifestyle,” he said.
But he soon realized that there was a cultural gap for Puerto Ricans and other Latinos living in Trenton who faced challenges and stereotypes as they adjusted to life in the city.
When his first child was born in 2011, Kanig realized he wanted to ensure his son saw his cultural heritage reflected in his environment.
“I truly believe that once we strengthen our identity, once we know who we are, where we come from, is when we really start to empower ourselves,” he said. “And I think the arts and the music and cultural traditions are the way to get there.”
For Kanig and other co-founders of the grassroots initiative of Casa Cultura, art and music was an avenue to empower Latino communities. They started creating spaces for expression and art wherever they could — from living rooms and parks to neighborhood festivals.
The initiative became a nonprofit in 2025, and in November of that year, it opened its current brick-and-mortar home at 750 Cass St. in the city’s predominantly Latino south side neighborhood.
Casa Cultura is ‘opening the door’ to creativity, says founder
The center hosts events and activities focused on preserving culture, celebrating traditions and empowering the community, Kanig said.
Resident artist Jazmyn Jones, a Trenton-based painter and sculptor born in Puerto Rico, runs arts workshops for kids and adults in the space. Her classes, which use what she calls a “no-wrong-way approach,” encourage participants to use abstract art for self-expression.
Jones said that her students have built confidence from approaching creativity with that kind of freedom.
“Art is so intimidating to some,” she said. “They think you have to draw a ‘Mona Lisa’ or something perfect.”
Sometimes people who come to Casa Cultura don’t realize what they’ve been missing, Kanig said, but the center’s arts programming is “opening the door” to that self-discovery.
Exhibitions highlight local artists, and concerts in the space have brought international acts to perform in Trenton. It’s a kind of “incubator” for up-and-coming Trenton-based Latino artists, Kanig said.
Alba Hernández, co-founder and treasurer of Casa Cultura and Kanig’s wife, grew up in Trenton. She said the center serves as a kind of “third space,” neither home nor work, that provides a meeting place for a local network of Latina doulas and other grassroots community groups.
“I feel like this is kind of a hub that people can come and feel safe in,” she said.
Trenton center provides art, joy amid fears of immigration enforcement
Casa Cultura opened amid an uptick in immigration enforcement during the first year of President Donald Trump’s second administration. Its goal to provide a welcoming space for the Latino community became all the more important, Kanig said, as U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement agents began conducting raids and making arrests in the neighborhood where the center is located.
“For us, sometimes it’s difficult because we might have an event here, and it’s a joyful, joyful moment,” he said. “And then the next morning … we’re seeing that 8 o’clock in the morning, immigration is a block away or something like that.”
Those fears have kept some people away from the center, Hernández said.
“If it wasn’t for that, I think that there would be more people here on a daily basis,” she said. “But I do want to make sure that people know that they’re safe here. That this is their home too.”
She said those challenges spur Casa Cultura’s team to work hard to “make sure that families experience joy.”
“That word keeps coming up because there’s so much sadness, so much craziness going out there, that we need to bring some joy,” she said. “Because what are we if there’s no joy in our lives?”
A new mural on the side of the building featuring the words “esperanza” and “libertad” — “hope” and “liberty” — is a powerful message to neighbors and passersby, Kanig said.
“It’s a presentation card to the community,” he said. “Like, hey, we’re here, and we have hope, and we have liberty, and we’re going to continue fighting for that, right?”
Casa Cultura also hosts events and meetings for immigrant rights’ organizations such as Resistencia en Acción NJ, as well as elected officials. And the center is preparing to launch a new podcast series to highlight community leaders and share resources and residents’ personal stories.
“That’s the civic part of Casa Cultura, to make sure that we’re also using our space to kind of empower and advocate for our community,” he said.
‘The feeling of joy is gonna live here’
Saturday’s event was a preview of a monthly series the organization plans to launch in March, called “Cultura en el Barrio” — “Culture in the Neighborhood.”
Volunteers Jordan Coellar and Kaylee Yungazaca, both sophomores at The College of New Jersey, painted mini-canvases at a sidewalk table Saturday. They met Kanig through the college, where Kanig works as a program coordinator, and collaborated with him on events for the Ecuadorean Students Association, of which they are members.
Coellar said Casa Cultura’s work is significant for students as well as other community members in Trenton.
“An event like this is so important because it really allows people … creative liberty to speak what is on their mind without saying it, and it shows their culture, shows where they’re from,” she said.
For Kanig, the goal is to continue to grow and include more people in the center’s programming.
“What we’re hoping is that, as time passes by, the community starts seeing this block in this area as that creative space in Trenton where they’re going to be able to come and enjoy music, art, but also participate in it,” he said.
That in turn will have a “really positive effect in their neighborhood itself,” Kanig said.
“It’s going to make it brighter, more colorful,” he said. “The feeling of joy is gonna live here.”
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