Traveling bookstore spreads literature love on Drexel campus
Rita Collins has taken her Amazing Traveling Bookstore and Textual Apothecary around the country. This week, she found the love of reading alive and well at Drexel.
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Rita Collins has taken her bookstore-van, St. Rita’s Amazing Traveling Bookstore and Textual Apothecary, to nearly every state in the U.S. This week, she stopped in Philadelphia for the first time to visit with Drexel graduate students and offer a variety of used books for anyone on campus to browse.
On a sunny afternoon, students squeezed into the bookmobile to look through the wooden shelves. Undergraduate and graduate students alike, from humanities to biology and engineering majors, put a major dent in the inventory — at least temporarily dispelling the notion that Americans, especially young people, don’t want to read.
“Our students are hungry for physical books,” Nomi Eve, author and the director of Drexel’s Master of Fine Arts creative writing program, told WHYY. “Our students want to read books, talk about them with their friends. I know that it’s a wider problem out there, but we’re not seeing it here, which is a beautiful thing.”
Collins told WHYY she’d dreamed of having a bookstore but couldn’t financially support a brick-and-mortar. So in 2015, from a run-down van, she started gathering and selling books near her small town in Montana. Before long, people started asking her to go further and further out, and she’s now visited more than 40 states and met readers of all ages and backgrounds.
The mobile concept allows Collins to turn farmers markets, bars, campuses, parks and festivals into refuges of literature and creativity.
“People come and just immediately want to go inside and start looking at books,” Collins said.
As part of her mission to get literature to everyone, Collins sells kids’ books for $1, paperbacks for $7 and hardcovers for $9. Her emphasis on affordability and easy access encourages people to just keep reading, which helps solve the real problem, she said.
Rather than a rejection of reading, “I think it’s more having those books available to people in ways and at a price rate that works for people,” Collins said.
Graduate student Mike Anthony, who teaches middle school in Trenton, New Jersey, browsed the offerings and chose “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks” by Rebecca Skloot. He was eager to read the book having already seen the HBO film adaptation, he told WHYY.
As a Black man and member of the LGBTQ+ community, Anthony said he’s read many wonderful books throughout his life but didn’t often see himself reflected in them. He’s on a mission to write at least one book of his own, and to foster a love of physical books among his seventh- and eighth-graders.
“I love my iPad just as much as a child does, but there’s always gonna be something different about holding a book, the feel, the smell,” Anthony said. “And we need to keep people reading in order to decrease the literacy issue that’s happening in America.”
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