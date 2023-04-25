Tom Hanks donates rare typewriter to South Philadelphia shop – and you can use it!

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

It seems like actor Tom Hanks is doing a little spring cleaning.

Earlier this month, stories started popping up around the country about shops, even collectors, receiving a typewriter in the mail from the Oscar-winning actor.

A shop here in South Philadelphia is the latest to get a surprise box in the mail.

Philly Typewriter on East Passyunk Avenue says a few weeks ago, a box arrived with a Santa Monica return address.