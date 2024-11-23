Bringing Thanksgiving food on a plane? Here is what you should know

Did your friends ask you to bring some cranberry sauce to Thanksgiving dinner? Thinking about bringing home dad’s famous mac and cheese that has the secret ingredient that makes it melt in your mouth? Or how about your mother-in-law’s candied yams that have been a family favorite each year for over a decade?

That shouldn’t be an issue if you’re flying, according to the Transportation Security Administration. The agency says most foods can be brought through TSA checkpoints while others will need to go through a checked bag.

Traveling by train? That shouldn’t be a problem. Amtrak allows riders to bring their own food and drinks onboard at their seats or private sleeping car. However, you can only eat food and drinks bought in the dining and lounge cars while in those cars.

Here is what you need to know about traveling home with your favorite Thanksgiving dishes.

What you should carry on the plane and check with your luggage

The following items can be taken through a TSA checkpoint:

Cooked mac and cheese in a pan.

Cooked or uncooked stuffing in a bag or box.

Sweet treats and baked goods such as homemade or store brand cakes, pies and cookies.

Green bean casseroles and other types of casseroles.

Yams, potatoes, green beans, squash and other types of fresh vegetables.

Chicken, ham, turkey and steak, which can be frozen, cooked or uncooked.

Foods that TSA says should be packed with your checked luggage include sparkling cider, cranberry sauce (homemade or canned), maple syrup and gravy (homemade or in a can or jar).