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Has the cost of Thanksgiving dinner soared over the last few decades?

That’s the impression you might get from a new report that Philadelphia City Controller Christy Brady issued this month. But the truth is more complicated.

Every November, the controller’s office puts out a brief report on how prices for turkey, pumpkin pie and other traditional fixings have changed in Philly. Like similar analyses done by other organizations, the report has noted how much they have gone up or down compared to the previous year.

But the latest edition from the controller only focuses on price changes over the past 50 years. In that time, the combined cost of those foods has increased nearly fivefold, the report says.

“As Philadelphia celebrates America’s 250th anniversary, we look back at how Thanksgiving costs have changed since the nation’s Bicentennial in 1976,” the report says. “A traditional meal for 10 people is estimated to cost $73.21, compared to $15.93 in 1976, an increase of approximately 360%.”

What the report does not mention is that the real cost of food has actually dropped substantially compared to 50 years ago.