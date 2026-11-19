Was buying Thanksgiving dinner in Philadelphia cheaper 50 years ago? Not when you account for inflation
Philadelphia's city controller reports a big rise in the meal costs, but a WHYY News analysis tells a different story.
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Has the cost of Thanksgiving dinner soared over the last few decades?
That’s the impression you might get from a new report that Philadelphia City Controller Christy Brady issued this month. But the truth is more complicated.
Every November, the controller’s office puts out a brief report on how prices for turkey, pumpkin pie and other traditional fixings have changed in Philly. Like similar analyses done by other organizations, the report has noted how much they have gone up or down compared to the previous year.
But the latest edition from the controller only focuses on price changes over the past 50 years. In that time, the combined cost of those foods has increased nearly fivefold, the report says.
“As Philadelphia celebrates America’s 250th anniversary, we look back at how Thanksgiving costs have changed since the nation’s Bicentennial in 1976,” the report says. “A traditional meal for 10 people is estimated to cost $73.21, compared to $15.93 in 1976, an increase of approximately 360%.”
What the report does not mention is that the real cost of food has actually dropped substantially compared to 50 years ago.
‘Your grandparents spent more of their money on food’
Jeff Hornstein, executive director of the Economy League of Greater Philadelphia, said he was “a little confused” by the report. Hornstein was previously the office’s director of financial and policy analysis under City Controller Alan Butkovitz.
“Just using standard Bureau of Labor Statistics inflation numbers, something that cost $16 in 1976 would be more like $94 today, meaning $73 is actually reasonable,” he said.
Since 1976, agricultural productivity has increased and cheaper imported foods have become more available, resulting in a relatively slow growth in food costs compared to goods and services like gasoline and health care. As incomes have risen, the share spent on groceries has declined.
The average share of per capita income spent on food fell from 17.5% in 1960 to 9.6% in 2007, NPR reported. As of last year, the percentage had barely budged, remaining at 9.7%.
Or, as NPR put it, “Your grandparents spent more of their money on food than you do.”
The city controller is an elected official who audits city and school district finances, investigates mismanagement and fraud, and serves on certain agency boards. Brady said her Thanksgiving report is meant to be a “fun piece” that also connects to this year’s hot topics of affordability and the rising cost of living.
“We are concerned about everyday costs, and it’s important to highlight where we’re at right now,” she said. “[Thanksgiving] costs actually went down a little bit since last year, but overall there’s a lot of inflation going on.”
Indeed, the 12-month inflation rate was high in September at about 3.7%. But that figure only covers a year, not the half-century span highlighted in the report.
A creative use of inflation calculators
Thanksgiving dinner costs are a fall news staple.
The Wells Fargo Agri-Food Institute recently estimated that a traditional meal for 10 people will cost about $79, down slightly from a year ago. The American Farm Bureau Federation, meanwhile, calculates that the cost of the average dinner will rise 6% to $59.
But unlike those annual surveys, which compare actual grocery prices, Brady’s report calculates prices from the 1970s via an unusual use of the Consumer Price Index, or CPI, a federal measure of inflation. Brady said her staff divided today’s prices by the 50-year CPI.
A WHYY News analysis, however, found inconsistencies in those calculations. Some items, including milk and pie shells, were divided by the official CPI, while others were divided by higher or lower numbers.
For example, the office’s calculations suggest dinner roll prices increased 721% over 50 years, while pumpkin pie mix rose much less. Those estimates appear to rely on substantially different inflation factors.
Brady, who did not prepare the chart herself, said she would have to ask her staff how the comparisons were calculated.
Is milk 6 times more expensive, or 3 times more?
CPI is based on the costs of a broad range of goods and services beyond food, such as gas, rent, clothing and child care. But food prices have risen more slowly than many other costs, so using CPI to back-calculate historic prices will likely underestimate what groceries really cost in 1976.
“Our supply chains are far more globalized in 2026 than they were in 1976, so I’m not too surprised that a Thanksgiving meal has not gone up as much as general inflation calculators would have predicted,” Hornstein said.
Even within the food category, price increases of different products have diverged widely over the past half-century in a way that cannot be captured by a single index number.
For example, Brady’s chart shows the nonadjusted cost of whole milk as having increased almost six-fold since 1976, but other sources say prices are actually only 2.5 to 3.5 times higher than 50 years ago.
“One of the things that caught my eye, especially being a parent, is the cost of whole milk being less than $1 to around $5 now,” Brady said. “So that was the biggest jump for me.”
In addition, while the controller’s office used the CPI to estimate 1976 prices, the report narrative itself does not explain the effects of inflation. Directly comparing 1976 dollars to 2026 dollars makes the increases appear more dramatic.
For example, the report says a 16-pound turkey went from $7.54 to $30.56 over 50 years. But that 1976 price is equivalent to about $44 in 2026 dollars — considerably more than the turkey currently costs.
‘Nobody can offer you a more savory turkey’
Using actual prices produces noticeably different results than the city controller’s analysis.
A quick scan of grocery ads in The Philadelphia Inquirer from November 1976 confirms that many food prices in Philadelphia-area stores were higher than the controller’s calculated historical prices, suggesting the report exaggerated the 50-year increase.
The chart listed the 16-pound turkey at $7.54, but ads in 1976 offered that size of turkey for $8.48 or more. “Nobody Can Offer You A More Savory Turkey!” reads a Nov. 21, 1976, ad from Genuardi Super Markets.
The controller estimates that a gallon of milk cost 86 cents in 1976, though a Great Scot Market ad shows it as $1.39. Three pounds of sweet potatoes cost 68 cents in the report, but they actually cost $1.76 at A&P, according to an ad.
Leaving out a “miscellaneous ingredients/relish tray” item, the cost of which is difficult to determine, the controller’s meal cost $14.77 in 1976, while prices across several newspaper ads for equivalent items came to $15.99, WHYY News found.
Adjusting for inflation, the controller’s meal would cost $86 in 2026 dollars, while the advertised meal would cost $93, a difference of 8%.
But the actual cost of those items in Philadelphia grocery stores today is about $66, according to the controller’s research.
Brady declined to comment on WHYY News’ finding that Thanksgiving dinner appears to have been far more expensive 50 years ago than it is now, adjusted for inflation.
“Thanksgiving is a time about family, gratitude, coming together,” she said, “and we hope this report just gives Philadelphians an interesting look at how much has changed over the past 50 years, while recognizing the financial pressures many families face today.”
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