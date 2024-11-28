Concerned about arguments at Thanksgiving? NPR readers give tips to help

The holidays are officially here, and with them come traditions, good eats and quality time with loved ones. Everyone wants to enter this season optimistic about positive interactions. However, the recent presidential election and other headline-making news could bring politically divisive conversations.

No one wants a dispute to start while passing the dinner rolls. To help, NPR asked Up First newsletter readers to share tips on how they have navigated difficult conversations over the holidays.

Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

1. Set rules and boundaries

Suzanne Sheuerman of Vancouver, Wash., says her brother is a Republican and her late mother was very liberal. Every holiday, her brother “would torture my mother by bringing up politics.” She took matters into her own hands by taping rules to the door on one of the years she hosted Thanksgiving. No. 1 on the list: No politics or religion could be discussed.

2. Change the subject

“My best advice that has gotten me out of an unwarranted political conversation is to shift the focus to work or careers,” Dave Fano of Camarillo, Calif., wrote. He says these topics are relatable and get people’s attention.

3. Add curiosity to the conversation

Lindsey Horvatich of Orlando, Fla., says she holds different views than the rest of her family. She also navigates awkward conversations at work every day as a mental health therapist. She says she isn’t one to avoid conflict, and she has learned that we all see things differently because we are different people.

“These conversations can actually go well if we start from a place of curiosity rather than judgment. Curiosity opens the door to empathy and compassion, where judgment simply breeds division and shame,” Horvatich said. “If we commit to creating safe spaces and building trust with each other, then there is no need for difficult conversations to become large-scale conflicts.”