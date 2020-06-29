Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

With July on the horizon, many businesses in newly-green phase counties will begin operating in limited capacities. Still, tens of thousands of Pennsylvanians feel left behind, as they remain out of work and have received little or none of the unemployment compensation they applied for months ago.

Debra Palma used to work for American Airlines at Philadelphia International Airport in an administrative office role. She was laid off at the beginning of April as travel restrictions ravaged the airline industry.

She applied for both pandemic unemployment assistance and regular unemployment compensation and waited for weeks without hearing anything.

“I didn’t panic at first. A couple weeks went by, nothing. And then I guess by the time we were reaching the fourth week, I said, ‘Something is wrong here,'” she said.

Palma then called the office and, like hundreds of thousands of other Pennsylvanians, got no reply on the other end.

Hours trying to reach the office became days, then weeks, and now months later. Palma has yet to hear anything from anybody about the progress of her claims.

“Seven weeks of constant trying to get a hold of someone. And I’m just pulling my hair out between getting frustrated crying, I don’t know,” she said. “Nobody can give me a straight answer about how to make this better.”

She even began contacting her local elected officials in Philadelphia, who mostly referred her back to the unemployment hotlines.

“If you call the governor’s office, dead end. You call senators; you call congressmen. They take your phone calls. But if they can’t help you, I don’t know what is left to do,” she said.

Palma is scared the situation could stretch on for months more. She’s currently borrowing money from family members, some of whom were laid off in New Jersey and are regularly receiving their unemployment benefits.

Palma says she’s exasperated by the process of trying to simply receive what she’s owed.

More than anything, she just wants answers, especially since early into the pandemic, the unemployment office was able to send her a letter in the mail with her determination amount and PIN number.

“So why can’t another letter come saying, ‘Sorry, we’re having a problem. Sorry, we have missing information?’ At least I wouldn’t be clueless as to why I’m not getting it,” she said.

Since the coronavirus pandemic shut down all non-essential businesses in Pennsylvania back in March, the state has paid out more than $18 billion responding to 2.6 million jobless claims.

The unemployment system in Pennsylvania has been overwhelmed by the influx of claims. The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry did not return a request to comment for this story, but has released a statement online saying its staff has worked more than 150,000 overtime hours during the pandemic, and staffing levels have increased 74% since March 15.