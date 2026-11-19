Temple committee takes a hard look at the university’s handling of sexual assault
In light of the Cornell fraternity rape lawsuit, a new committee was formed at Temple to examine its policies and response. Students say they’re cautiously optimistic.
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Temple University’s new Sexual Harm Advisory Committee is working to improve the school’s handling of rape and assault, and student advocates say they’re cautiously optimistic that the work will create lasting improvement.
The group was formed at the direction of President John Fry in light of the Cornell University rape allegations, which sparked nationwide outcry about the school’s failure to seek meaningful accountability for the seven fraternity members who allegedly assaulted a 20-year-old sophomore identified as Jane Doe in a civil suit against the university and her alleged assailants.
In an Oct. 3 public memo announcing the creation of the Temple committee, Fry called the Cornell allegations “horrific and appalling.”
“We work with students and community members to navigate their journeys, and we strive to ensure they feel supported and are aware of all available resources, while holding perpetrators accountable. It is our institutional responsibility to continue to adapt and improve,” Fry said in a statement at the time.
Temple safety data found that there were eight recorded rapes in 2025 on its main campus in North Philadelphia, eight in 2024 and two in 2023.
The school is currently investigating two recent allegations of rapes at off-campus apartments, as well as an incident where a man exposed himself in a campus building.
While a spokesperson said the university cannot comment on specific cases, the new committee has met three times and jumped into work they anticipate will bring short- and long-term change.
The group has 18 core members drawn from students, faculty, staff and community residents.
Some bring specific expertise, and others simply want to be involved. Each of the six working sub-groups has a student co-chair.
Vice President of Student Affairs Jodi Bailey Accavallo co-chairs the committee and credited Fry for a “very proactive” approach that could become a model within higher education.
“This is not a closed-door, ‘We will tell you when the smoke stack goes up,’ kind of conversation,” Bailey Accavallo said.“This is really about: What does our community need? How are we serving them and where are we moving forward?”
She said the committee is dedicated to transparency, and students will be able to follow the progress.
“We might actually see the number of sexual assaults reported go up at the institution, and that would be a good thing, because that means that somebody wants to engage with us in a way where they perhaps didn’t feel safe in the past,” she said. “We know that we’re headed into hard conversations, and we want to have them in ways that we have not had them before.”
Temple professor Laura Sinko, a sexual assault nurse and researcher, serves on the committee and she’s encouraged by the seriousness of the school’s response.
Sinko has also served for five years as faculty advisor for Student Activists Against Sexual Assault, also known as SAASA. Today, from students to faculty to administration, she said there is a lot of “energy towards change.”
“Universities in general have a history of maybe not being as responsive to students, and I really hope that this task force can prove something different and start to rewrite some of the historical harms that have happened at universities across the country,” Sinko said.
The Sexual Harm Advisory Committee is not directly involved when a rape or sexual assault is reported. Those cases may go through police, through existing Title IX processes and, in the case of off-campus incidents, the student code of conduct. But Sinko said the committee will also examine those systems.
“We will be inviting students who have gone through our processes to see if we can understand how their experience was navigating that process to have lessons learned to inform our choices,” she said.
Students eager for change
Student Activists Against Sexual Assault, led by seniors Suhana Khan and Charlotte Claire Johnson, said they hope the committee can bolster their mission of education and awareness.
They said their group has been the “primary facilitator” of conversations most people want to avoid around sexual assault, earning it an award for student organization of the year, but also occasional criticism.
Khan and Johnson said they were outraged by Cornell’s handling of the Jane Doe case and want to see their school do better.
They said they’ve not yet seen the full transparency the committee promised and that many Temple students who experienced harm have not gotten justice in the past. However, the new committee provides some hope of institutional improvements.
“I think we’re equally hopeful as we are skeptical,” Johnson said.
Both students said the school’s large population makes the sensitive work even more complicated. Temple’s North Philadelphia campus has 29,000 students, including a record number of freshmen this school year.
Among so many, individuals sometimes feel “like numbers in the system,” Johnson said.
“And so when people come forward with these like extremely emotional things like rape, assault, whatever, it’s not taken seriously because there’s so many of us that they can’t, like, humanize us in a way,” she said.
Johnson said she’s seen little meaningful action from the school on past safety concerns.
Even when a female student was killed by her boyfriend in a 2024 domestic violence incident, the university’s response was lackluster, according to Johnson. The school issued a message of sympathy and offered resources for those mourning the student’s death, but Johnson believes true advocacy in support of domestic violence victims was lacking.
Johnson and Khan said they want the sexual assault committee to hear from more students on the realities of student life and the university’s role in assuring a safe environment.
For instance, Khan said students see a gray area around the school’s Greek life. She said a fraternity might receive university approval for an event ending at a certain time — but when it officially ends, people might still be there. The prevalence of off-campus parties “just muddies up” the picture even more, Khan said.
The complexity of campus life makes Student Activists Against Sexual Assault’s work even more important, Johnson said.
She said their group’s meetings are better attended and the group is receiving more media attention now that there’s a high-profile rape lawsuit on a college campus.
But throughout Johnson’s four years with the group, she said some meetings and events had no attendees. Now, she constantly sees new faces, and students say they appreciate knowing where to turn if they have a crisis of their own.
“Even though it doesn’t feel rewarding then, I am so glad that we just kept pushing and pushing and pushing,” Johnson said.
She and Khan acknowledged that as much as students may advocate, only university administrators can enact high-level change.
Momentum around Student Activists Against Sexual Assault’s work is growing, Khan said.
“And it’s the same with the advisory group, because when it goes into functionality, when student voices are heard, when their feedback is taken into consideration, there will be change,” Khan said. “There will be change bigger than what SAASA could ever create.”
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