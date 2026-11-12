Tacony-Palmyra Bridge closed due to cargo ship strike, state representative says

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The Tacony-Palmyra Bridge is currently closed due to a cargo ship strike on Thursday afternoon, according to Pennsylvania state Rep. Ed Nielsen.

Officials said the investigation began around 3 p.m. Thursday.

Chopper 6 was overhead as crews were inspecting the bridge. A metal railing and parts of the brick column appeared to be damaged.

The bridge is unable to close at this time, causing disruptions in both Philadelphia and New Jersey.

One man was fishing at the Frankford boat launch when he saw the incident unfold.

“I’m almost positive I seen the back end hit that thing, and then all of a sudden the bridge ain’t closing,” the man said.

No injuries have been reported.

Commuters are urged to find alternate routes.

There’s no timeline for when the bridge will reopen.