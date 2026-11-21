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The American Philosophical Society awarded Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor the Benjamin Franklin Medal on Friday in Philadelphia, after which she spoke to members about her legal views on the court’s recent terms.

Sotomayor, who previously served as a prosecutor and district court judge, lamented that appellate decisions are too focused on “academic discussions about legal beliefs” rather than trying to improve society.

“They are law review articles,” she said. “Very few of them are talking about what’s at the center of every case, which is the people involved.”

Sotomayor has found herself at odds with the court’s 6-3 conservative majority as it has overturned long-standing precedents and challenged established legal norms she considers essential for a functioning democracy. The court overturned Roe v. Wade, which guaranteed a woman’s access to abortion, weakened the Voting Rights Act and expanded the president’s overall power.

The court ruled in 2024 that former presidents have absolute immunity from criminal prosecution for actions within their exclusive constitutional authority and at least presumptive immunity for other official acts. The case stemmed from indictments related to the Jan. 6, 2021, mob attacks on the U.S. Capitol.

Sotomayor dissented, along with Justices Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson, and argued the majority ruling reshapes the presidency and undermines the constitutional principle that no person is above the law.

“What we’ve had is a series of norms being disrupted,” she said of that and other cases. “And without those norms, we’re removing protections that I think are critical to how we have functioned so successfully for 250 years.”