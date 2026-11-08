An ‘expression of love’ or a public nuisance? Why Philly activists embrace disruptive protest to fight economic inequality
After a hunger strike and a blockade near a 76ers game, Sunrise organizers say disruption is necessary to win funding for food, housing and public services.
From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
“I paid $700 for these tickets! We’re just trying to see LeBron!” shouted a man wearing a Philadelphia 76ers jersey as he threw Erica Brown, a longtime organizer with Sunrise Movement Philadelphia, onto the sidewalk just off of the Broad Street exit ramp from I-76.
Brown, dressed to resemble a basketball hoop, was undeterred. She rose to her feet, picked up her sign, which read “LeBron is a billionaire,” and stepped back onto the exit ramp.
With about 10 other Sunrise members, Brown blocked the ramp during rush hour just before tip-off on the night of LeBron James’ first 76ers game, against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Behind her, fellow activists held a banner that read “Make Philly Affordable.” For about 20 minutes, traffic backed up onto I-76, a cacophony of horns blared steadily and a stream of drivers left their vehicles and tried to remove demonstrators from the roadway.
No demonstrators were seriously injured and no arrests were made. Police did not respond for more than 20 minutes, frustrating drivers stuck on the off-ramp. Some bypassed the blockade by driving across the grass onto Broad Street.
Sunrise Movement’s tactics have grown more confrontational over time. From a 21-day hunger strike in May, which Brown undertook alongside fellow organizer Giavanna Troilo, to the roadblock on Oct. 22, the group has spent months demanding local officials distribute Philadelphia’s current $1.1 billion surplus in a way that benefits the working class, Troilo said. The city accumulated the excess revenue through years of COVID-19-era federal subsidies, higher taxes and a smaller city workforce, according to Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker’s office. Organizers say Parker has delayed the meeting she promised after the hunger strike, and some City Council members are willing to support the group only in private. Disruption, organizers say, is the only language people in power understand.
The movement
Founded in 2017, Sunrise Movement emerged as an influential force in national climate politics the following year, when its activists staged a sit-in at then-U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s congressional office, demanding a Green New Deal. The youth-led organization subsequently helped make climate change a central issue in the 2020 Democratic presidential primaries.
Since then, amid a worsening climate crisis and a broader surge of progressive politics across the U.S., Sunrise Philadelphia has grown to around 40 members, Brown said.
While Parker granted the group some concessions in the wake of the hunger strike, like a promise to meet with organizers, Brown said it wasn’t enough to effect major change. City Council voted to retain its surplus before the group’s hunger strike had concluded, Troilo said.
Although Sunrise first rose to prominence through national climate campaigns, it’s long linked economic justice and climate justice. In Philadelphia, organizers have increasingly focused on local issues such as affordable housing, food insecurity and public services, arguing that addressing those needs is essential to building a broader movement against climate change.
Brown said the urgency has only intensified since 2017, when it was already “life or death.” Now, she said, “[major polluters] are literally going to kill all of us and they think they can just escape to another planet.”
With climate-related disasters up 83% over two decades, according to a 2020 U.N. study, Troilo said activists are willing to risk arrest.
“What’s an arrest when in a couple of years we’ll have millions of climate refugees?” Troilo said.
Sunrise, along with a half-dozen other Philly activist groups, came together this year to form a coalition they call Make Philly Affordable. After internal deliberations, the newly formed coalition, which includes groups like Stand Up for Philly Schools, CAPhilly and Philly Thrive, settled on seven key demands that target $415 million in city funds, with the largest share going toward food assistance in the form of an additional $120 million annually for a One Philly Food Assistance Program. The coalition says that would restore food security for 50,000 residents who stand to lose benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, as a result of the “One Big, Beautiful Bill Act.”
The group is demanding another $90 million and $80 million to go toward staffing and keeping open the city’s rec centers and libraries, respectively, paired with a faster, more efficient hiring process for both. The group also wants $50 million for the Philadelphia Energy Authority’s Built to Last and Solarize Philly programs, plus passage of Councilmember Kendra Brooks’ wealth tax. Additional demands include $30 million to expand free SEPTA passes, $25 million to keep 220 full-time substitute teachers in schools and $20 million to preserve deeply affordable housing.
“We’re building a mass movement,” Troilo said. All of Sunrise’s demands were designed for broad appeal, they said.
“We pick local demands that we can make happen right away,” they said. The stakes today are too high to get stuck in high-minded policy debates that are ultimately trivial, Troilo said.
The City Controller’s Office did not respond to requests for comment on the coalition’s spending demands.
Channeling love into action
“People need to be forced to confront reality,” Brown said, adding that the cost of living crisis is hitting Philadelphia particularly hard due to the city’s traditionally working-class nature.
The city’s median household income is around $60,000, more than $20,000 below the national average, according to a 2026 Pew report.
“Just take a look at all the suffering in this city,” she said. “That’s a pain we have to make the public feel, to make the mayor feel.”
Just under half of Philadelphians are “cost-burdened” by rent, meaning that they spend more than 30% of their income on housing, according to Pew. Food insecurity is rising in the city, too; nearly 20% of residents have insufficient access to food, the city’s Office of Homeless Services stated in a 2025 report.
Troilo said confrontational protests are meant to draw attention to economic inequality, contrasting 76ers fans spending $700 on tickets with Philadelphians struggling to afford dinner, while pressuring policymakers in City Hall to act.
Since escalating its tactics, the group has reestablished lines of communication with members of City Council, Troilo said. Last week, in addition to blocking roads, Sunrise members entered City Hall to demand the meeting with the mayor that she promised after May’s hunger strike. One activist was arrested, but Parker’s staff “acknowledged that they owe that meeting to us,” Troilo said.
Not everyone is convinced. Standing halfway outside his car, Orlando Monte, a driver stuck at the roadblock, said he didn’t have time for politics that night.
“I mean, I’m miserable right now. I have to get to work … I have nothing to do with LeBron or billionaires,” he said, pointing at the Amazon logo on his blue and gray vest.
He said the group would have a better chance of getting City Hall’s attention if it inconvenienced politicians instead of working people.
“As much as this is an agitation of Mayor Parker and our City Council, it is also an agitation of the public. It is an effort to help folks understand that we can all be out here [demanding change],” Troilo said.
Brown rejected the idea that the group’s growing appetite for confrontation comes from anger or a desire to get a rise out of people; she described it as the opposite.
“What we’re doing is channeling our love into action,” she said.
An air of lightness
Despite the urgency of their cause and the hostility their demonstrations sometimes garners, Sunrise organizers approach their work with an unmistakable sense of humor.
Sunrise organizers have dressed in costumes while blocking highways. They break their hunger strike by eating bread with the words “the rich” written on it. Members grin and laugh while discussing their contentious relationship with “Cherelle.”
For Brown, who casually jokes about being beaten by angry drivers, the playfulness and confrontation come from the same place.
“You can’t express the love you have for the world unless you’re pointing a light at where love is missing from it,” she said.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.