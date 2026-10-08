Stockton University unions seek to avoid layoffs to address a $25 million deficit
With declining enrollment and rising costs, the university informed two unions it is considering layoffs to close the budget gap.
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Unionized faculty and staff at Stockton University are urging the administration to reconsider planned layoffs to plug a $25 million deficit that university officials blame on declining enrollment, reduced state support and rising costs.
The Stockton Federation of Teachers, an affiliate of the American Federation of Teachers, said university administrators informed them Tuesday about layoff notices being issued to 14 faculty and seven professional staff members.
Another union at Stockton, Communication Workers of America Local 1031, was informed that some of its members would be laid off as well. It is not known how many CWA workers would be affected.
SFT, along with the Council of New Jersey State College Locals, plan to rally in protest after Stockton University President Joe Bertolino’s State of the University address Thursday.
Tara Luke, SFT president and a biology professor at the university, said this is the first time in her 22 years at the school that she can recall the threat of layoffs. She added that understaffing is a big concern.
“Our faculty and staff work together to provide the services that our students need in order to succeed,” Luke said. “Ultimately, the jobs that we do are all about people … who do the jobs [and] about the students that we do our work for.”
A request for comment from CWA was not returned.
A large portion of Stockton’s undergraduate population are first-generation college students, many of whom receive Pell grants to attend. According to university figures, 8,101 undergraduate and graduate students are attending Stockton for the current fall semester, compared to 9,080 students in the fall 2022 semester.
Luke said that in addition to the rally after Bertolino’s speech, many union members will be wearing union shirts in an act of solidarity. She added they have requested to meet with university administrators.
“We want to work collaboratively with the administration to find solutions that don’t mean people will lose their jobs,” Luke said.
Stacey Clapp, Stockton’s director of strategic communication, said the university has been navigating financial challenges for the last four years, adding that the layoffs are “a difficult but necessary step to address our structural deficit, align our resources with the needs of the institution we are becoming and position Stockton for long-term sustainability.”
“We do not make this decision lightly,” Clapp said in a statement. “Our students remain at the center of our decisions and we will continue working to protect the core academic and student experience while preserving Stockton’s ability to serve students for generations to come.”
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