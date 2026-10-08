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Unionized faculty and staff at Stockton University are urging the administration to reconsider planned layoffs to plug a $25 million deficit that university officials blame on declining enrollment, reduced state support and rising costs.

The Stockton Federation of Teachers, an affiliate of the American Federation of Teachers, said university administrators informed them Tuesday about layoff notices being issued to 14 faculty and seven professional staff members.

Another union at Stockton, Communication Workers of America Local 1031, was informed that some of its members would be laid off as well. It is not known how many CWA workers would be affected.

SFT, along with the Council of New Jersey State College Locals, plan to rally in protest after Stockton University President Joe Bertolino’s State of the University address Thursday.

Tara Luke, SFT president and a biology professor at the university, said this is the first time in her 22 years at the school that she can recall the threat of layoffs. She added that understaffing is a big concern.

“Our faculty and staff work together to provide the services that our students need in order to succeed,” Luke said. “Ultimately, the jobs that we do are all about people … who do the jobs [and] about the students that we do our work for.”

A request for comment from CWA was not returned.