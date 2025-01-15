No such thing as a free toilet: Starbucks reverses open bathroom policy

Starbucks has introduced a policy that will require people to make a purchase if they want to hang out in their cafes or use the restroom. It’s part of a strategy that the new CEO hopes customers will welcome at a time of declining profits.

The chain says its new code of conduct “is something most retailers have and is designed to provide clarity that our spaces — including our cafes, patios and restrooms — are for use by customers and partners.”

3 things to know: