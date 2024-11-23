Some Trump cabinet picks are accused of sexual misconduct. What’s it mean for #MeToo?

If you’re tracking Donald Trump’s cabinet picks, you may have noticed common threads among them: top jobs are going to people fiercely loyal to Trump, people with experience appearing on TV, but no experience directly relevant to the jobs they would be doing.

There’s another thing several share: being accused of sexual misconduct. Secretary of Defense nominee Pete Hegseth, HHS Secretary nominee Robert F. Kennedy, Jr, Elon Musk, who Trump has picked to co-run the Department of Government Efficiency — all these men have faced some variation of accusations of sexual misconduct. All have denied it, or claimed no memory.

Donald Trump’s first presidential win helped lay the groundwork for the #MeToo movement. What do his cabinet picks say about the movement today?

