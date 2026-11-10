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Philadelphia City Council members are calling for hearings into the death of Malayshia Allford that could result in social service workers wearing body cameras during in-home visits in the city.

Councilmember Curtis Jones said the hearings would review the 10-year-old’s death and the Philadelphia foster care system.

Allford was found dead last week in the trunk of a car in Lindenwold, New Jersey. Authorities have charged her foster mother, Carprice Williams, a school teacher, with her murder.

Jones said his hearing will ask why Williams, who allegedly had problems with previous foster children, was given Allford in the first place.

“The tragedy is the death and loss of a tender-aged youth is bad enough,” Jones said.

“But for us as a city to take her into the system of Child Protective Services, telling the parents that you are not capable of caring for your child and we can do it better, and then for us to fall short, is a problem.”