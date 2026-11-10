Philadelphia City Council member calls for social service workers to wear body cameras during home visits
Authorities say 10-year-old Malayshia Allford was verbally and physically abused by her foster mother before her alleged murder.
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Philadelphia City Council members are calling for hearings into the death of Malayshia Allford that could result in social service workers wearing body cameras during in-home visits in the city.
Councilmember Curtis Jones said the hearings would review the 10-year-old’s death and the Philadelphia foster care system.
Allford was found dead last week in the trunk of a car in Lindenwold, New Jersey. Authorities have charged her foster mother, Carprice Williams, a school teacher, with her murder.
Jones said his hearing will ask why Williams, who allegedly had problems with previous foster children, was given Allford in the first place.
“The tragedy is the death and loss of a tender-aged youth is bad enough,” Jones said.
“But for us as a city to take her into the system of Child Protective Services, telling the parents that you are not capable of caring for your child and we can do it better, and then for us to fall short, is a problem.”
Jones said his proposal for body cameras would mirror Philadelphia police.
“When police officers have to have body-worn cameras, shouldn’t social workers going into people’s houses memorialize that visit?” Jones asked.
He said the video could show that the child was safe and living in adequate conditions fairly and impartially.
“If we can do that alone, we can cut down on some of them,” he said.
Williams is accused of verbally and physically abusing Allford before she was killed, according to a criminal complaint. Juvenile witnesses said Allford was denied food and water, forced to walk up and down stairs while wearing a weighted vest, and struck with a phone cord.
The complaint also alleges Williams tried to cover up the crime by texting Allford after her death and asking for her location. Williams then allegedly responded from Allford’s phone, saying she was with her family and did not want to be adopted.
The resolution should be approved without issue, and then a hearing date will need to be scheduled.
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