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On Monday, New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill named Shirley Emehelu as the Garden State’s new lieutenant governor and secretary of state.

Emehelu, who was born in Nigeria and came to the U.S. at 3, will be the first immigrant to serve as New Jersey’s second-highest officeholder.

Emehelu fills a vacancy created when Dale Caldwell resigned as lieutenant governor Sept. 25 after an independent investigation found he engaged in sexual harassment and ethics violations. Caldwell also stepped down as secretary of state.

At the time, Sherrill named Emehelu acting secretary of state while conducting a search for a new lieutenant governor.

“I said I wanted a partner in government who would represent my administration and the people of New Jersey with honor and integrity,” Sherrill said. “I found that partner in Shirley, a leader with an exceptional track record of doing right by people.”

Sherrill said Emehelu will also help advance the agenda for Black New Jerseyans “making it easier to start a business and buy a home, while closing disparities in education and health care.”

Sherrill noted that for the first time in New Jersey history, the state will be led by two women, which drew cheers from members of her administration attending the announcement.

Emehelu said she looks forward to working with Sherrill to make life more affordable for Garden State residents and to expand opportunities for all communities.

“Good government is about prioritizing the people we serve,” she said. “It’s about honesty, integrity and transparency. It’s about doing everything you can to help the public good.”

Emehelu said as a Black woman and a Nigerian American, she is proud of what her appointment means to the Garden State.

“Through our work I hope we can inspire the next generation to find their own ways to serve, and make a little history of their own,” Emehelu said.