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A woman in Delaware who worked for health insurer Aetna must have been horrified when she read the email sent to her in April 2024.

“Hopefully, you and the Aetna middle and senior management are executed for your crimes,’’ wrote the man who identified himself as Irving Schwinner. The message also included graphic language that said the woman should be raped and tortured before she was killed.

The sender’s name wasn’t Irving Schwinner, though.

He was Justin Dynlacht, a scientist who had been fired more than a year earlier by pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca.

Dynlacht, who claimed Aetna and his former employer wrongfully denied him coverage for treatment of Crohn’s disease, had been sending similarly graphic and vulgar messages, texts and letters to executives and employees of both companies for 18 months.

In his maniacal, relentless rants, Dynlacht told some two dozen people they should be victims of unspeakable violence: getting hacked up with machetes, killed in a fiery plane crash, burned with explosives, shot to death, strangled, even beheaded.

Once they were dead, Dynlacht wrote in one letter, he hoped they would “burn in hell, you greedy, corrupt f***ing thieves.”

Dynlacht’s complaints against AstraZeneca and Aetna — albeit without the savage, bloody rhetoric — was included in an April 2024 article in The New York Times about the cost to patients of out-of-network health care claims.

“I’m being ripped off,’’ he told the newspaper. “It’s not right.”

That was the same month Dynlacht told the Delaware woman by email that she should be murdered by a power drill.

Days later, on May 8, 2024, FBI agents raided Dynlacht’s apartment in Rockville, Maryland. Agents said they found another similar letter he hadn’t mailed and other evidence, and arrested him for cyberstalking.

His criminal complaint and later indictment include passages from several letters that WHYY News has reviewed along with hundreds of pages of court documents.

Dynlacht later pleaded guilty and was sentenced last week to 46 months in federal prison, but didn’t stop disputing the allegations against him and has continued his single-minded diatribes.

Since admitting his crimes in March 2025, Dynlacht has tried unsuccessfully to renege on his plea, fired his lawyers, and sought — without success — to remove the federal judge handling the case.

He’s currently suing AstraZeneca and Aetna, and has a separate case against the federal government, alleging improper medical care at the Federal Detention Center in Philadelphia.

That’s where Dynacht has been held since his May 2024 arrest. He’ll be free sometime in 2028.