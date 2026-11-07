Rutgers study finds prenatal exposure to wildfires may be associated with risk of autism
Fine, tiny particles from wildfires are 30 times smaller than the width of human hair, and are easily inhalable.
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A pregnant person’s exposure to wildfire smoke may increase their child’s risk of developing autism, according to a new Rutgers University study.
The study, published in JAMA Pediatrics, found that children with higher prenatal exposure to fine particles from wildfire smoke were more likely to be later diagnosed with autism.
The risk was greater during second and third trimesters — though brain development continues throughout pregnancy.
“We already know that exposure to wildfire smoke is harmful,” said Stefania Papatheodorou, an OB-GYN and epidemiologist at the Rutgers School of Public Health, who led the study.
“There is very little evidence on how exposure to wildfire smoke during pregnancy could affect neurodevelopment during childhood. That’s why we decided to combine these questions together and examine this association in a large database.”
These fine, tiny particles, known as PM 2.5, are 30 times smaller than the width of human hair, and are easily inhalable. The particles can settle deep in the lungs and enter the bloodstream.
Breathing in particulate matter can cause respiratory and cardiovascular problems, and impact vulnerable populations like children, seniors and people with health conditions such as asthma.
Papatheodorou encourages obstetricians to consider environmental hazards like wildfires and extreme heat when practicing routine prenatal care. She recommends pregnant people limit their time outdoors when air quality is poor, and to use home air purification systems.
“It doesn’t have to be visible for the outside [particulate matter] levels to be harmful,” Papatheodorou said. “So, instead of waiting until they see a big cloud coming, they can always check the air quality on their phones, which will alert them that, for example, the levels are not appropriate for groups that are sensitive.”
Researchers from Rutgers, the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Emory University, Massachusetts General Hospital and other institutions analyzed Medicaid health insurance records of almost 900,000 pairs of mothers and children born between 2007 and 2014 across the U.S. The study used modeled estimates of weekly wildfire smoke concentrations in the areas where each pregnant person lived. For every incremental rise in air pollution, the risk of autism rose by 30%, according to the study.
Wildfire-related smoke can travel great distances, and impact communities far from where fires take place. For instance, the Philadelphia region was plagued by smoky, unhealthy air from Canada for five days in 2023, prompting schools to switch to virtual learning and causing delays at Philadelphia International Airport. A report by the New Jersey Department of Health found the 2023 wildfires caused a spike in emergency room visits for new diagnoses of asthma in the state.
Scientists say climate change will cause more wildfires, as regions further north like Canada become much hotter. High temperatures can also dry out trees and plants, increasing the risk of forest fires. Trapped stagnant air can make these conditions and air pollution worse. New Jersey firefighters recently have battled an unseasonably high number of wildfires triggered by severe drought conditions.
“The population disease burden is going to increase with the increased exposure to fires. So, it is something that we need to pay a lot of attention to,” Papatheodorou said. “If people are aware of the health risks, they can take measures to protect themselves.”
Because the study was observational, it cannot establish that wildfire smoke causes autism and she said additional studies are needed to confirm the association.
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