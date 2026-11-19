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Rowan University has received a lot of criticism since it announced changes to the annual breakfast celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Rowan officials had said the breakfast would become a day of service to take place the Saturday after the national holiday, when students have returned from winter break.

While the announcement was made to the university community in September, the Rowan University Black Alumni Network did not learn about the change until a week before this year’s homecoming.

“That’s the complete misstep,” said Anthony Ray Phillips, a co-founder of the Black alumni network, who added that university officials did not reach out to the network ahead of the announcement.

“When there is an issue with something that [the alumni office] can’t support or there’s no funds for, we have a discussion and we make decisions so we can move past that,” Phillips said. “It seems like they ran into a situation where they didn’t think they wanted to incur the costs.”

The breakfast has been losing money. According to Joe Cardona, vice chancellor for university communication at Rowan, the event lost more than $26,000 last year.

Cardona said they have heard from a range of people since the changes were announced. He said that there are ongoing conversations on how to celebrate King going forward.

“We have alumni [and] community leaders all reaching out to us just to have this conversation,” he said. “[To] see where we’re going, see how they can help, see how they can be part of talking about how we celebrate Martin Luther King.”

Phillips said the Black alumni network is one of the groups that has reached out to the university.

He added that leaders of the network have been discussing whether it is feasible for them to take over the breakfast from the university as soon as 2027, with the caveat that “if the math doesn’t work, we’re not going to do it, but we might push it down the road and try to do something later.”

“We definitely want to see if we can pull it off,” Phillips added.