After Rowan University announces end of Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast, Black alumni group considers taking it over
While the announcement to end the breakfast was made in September, the Rowan University Black Alumni Network was not aware until a week before this year’s homecoming.
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Rowan University has received a lot of criticism since it announced changes to the annual breakfast celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Rowan officials had said the breakfast would become a day of service to take place the Saturday after the national holiday, when students have returned from winter break.
While the announcement was made to the university community in September, the Rowan University Black Alumni Network did not learn about the change until a week before this year’s homecoming.
“That’s the complete misstep,” said Anthony Ray Phillips, a co-founder of the Black alumni network, who added that university officials did not reach out to the network ahead of the announcement.
“When there is an issue with something that [the alumni office] can’t support or there’s no funds for, we have a discussion and we make decisions so we can move past that,” Phillips said. “It seems like they ran into a situation where they didn’t think they wanted to incur the costs.”
The breakfast has been losing money. According to Joe Cardona, vice chancellor for university communication at Rowan, the event lost more than $26,000 last year.
Cardona said they have heard from a range of people since the changes were announced. He said that there are ongoing conversations on how to celebrate King going forward.
“We have alumni [and] community leaders all reaching out to us just to have this conversation,” he said. “[To] see where we’re going, see how they can help, see how they can be part of talking about how we celebrate Martin Luther King.”
Phillips said the Black alumni network is one of the groups that has reached out to the university.
He added that leaders of the network have been discussing whether it is feasible for them to take over the breakfast from the university as soon as 2027, with the caveat that “if the math doesn’t work, we’re not going to do it, but we might push it down the road and try to do something later.”
“We definitely want to see if we can pull it off,” Phillips added.
A who’s who of Black history in South Jersey
The breakfast, which has been held for four decades, was not only a fundraiser for the William H. Myers scholarship, but was also a connection to the people who were part of King’s inner circle, especially in his early days.
Rev. Keith D. Dickens, a former Rowan University employee who was on the committee that planned the breakfast for more than two decades, booked the speakers.
He said he was able to get most of those in King’s network to come to the university, including Julian Bond, Dick Gregory and Fred L. Shuttlesworth, among others. After that, he would find people who continued the civil rights work that King began, like actor Danny Glover.
“Where else can you go in Glassboro, in Gloucester County, South Jersey, and be able to touch rub shoulders with Harry Belafonte, get your picture taken, get your booklet signed and hear an inspiring message?” Dickens said.
The reputation of the breakfast grew as the speakers discussed the event within their networks, according to Dickens. He added that Michigan State University was the only other institution with a commemorative event that was equal to Rowan’s.
Dickens, who retired from the university last year, said he was “kind of leery” about proposed changes to the event when they started discussing them before he left. He added that the draw of speakers who embodied King’s message and challenged those in the audience made the breakfast a success.
“My point was, ‘Hey, if you have something that’s working, why tamper with it?’” he said.
Cardona said the trend in public speaking engagements had shifted from people giving full speeches to having a more conversational tone, where speakers are more so interviewed.
He said the university hopes to have a bigger event that would not only draw more people, but more money for the scholarship fund.
“With more students involved, our goal is to have more community agencies involved that we can serve with activities on campus as well as off campus,” Cardona said. “Hopefully, that’ll spur more sponsors and more donors to donate toward the scholarship fund.”
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