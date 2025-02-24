Roberta Flack, singer of ‘Killing Me Softly,’ has died at age 88

This story originally appeared on NPR.

Singer Roberta Flack, who broke through as one of the most important and beloved singers of the 1970s and beyond with a sound that combined soul, jazz, rock and pop, died Monday at the age of 88.

A representative for Flack did not share a cause of death, but the singer had been battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS.

Musically gifted from a young age, Flack won a scholarship to Howard University at just 15 with plans to pursue a classical music career.

“My real ambition was to be a concert pianist,” Flack told NPR in 2012, “and to play Schumann and Bach and Chopin – the romantics. Those were my guys.”

But her teachers discouraged her from trying to break into the mostly white world of classical music in the late 1950s. Upon graduating, Flack taught at schools in North Carolina and Washington, D.C., and began performing in clubs, both as a pianist for other vocalists and as a singer herself. Attention from fellow musicians led to a contract with Atlantic Records, who released her debut album, First Take, in 1969.

First Take sold well but Flack credited her 1970 appearance guest-starring on The Third Bill Cosby Special with “the biggest break of my career,” as she told The New York Times. When Clint Eastwood used her version of Ewan MacColl’s “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” in his 1971 movie Play Misty For Me, Flack’s popularity soared.

The string of albums that followed — Chapter Two, Quiet Fire, Killing Me Softly, Feel Like Makin’ Love and an album of duets with Donny Hathaway — made her one of the decade’s most popular singers. In 1971, DownBeat Magazine named her the year’s best female vocalist, breaking Ella Fitzgerald’s 18-year streak. She earned eight Grammy nominations and four wins during this period, and remains the only solo artist to win the Grammy for record of the year two years in a row: in 1973, for “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face,” and in 1974, for “Killing Me Softly With His Song.”