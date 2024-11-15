RFK Jr. wants to ‘Make America Healthy Again.’ He could face a lot of pushback

An ambitious to-do list

If appointed, Kennedy would have broad sway over health policy — from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to the Food and Drug Administration. And he has promised seismic changes, from day one, including firing hundreds of staffers and scientists.

Kennedy’s influence could reach deep into health care, infectious disease prevention, drug pricing and approvals and more. But his vision for preventing chronic disease is one that he’s been particularly vocal about in the lead up to this appointment.

And the MAHA to-do list is ambitious, to say the least.

Overhauling dietary guidelines, reforming federal programs that pay for ultra processed foods, taking on crop subsidies, potentially banning pesticides and chemicals are just some of the priorities Kennedy outlined during the campaign.

“Despite the media’s effort to silo this movement into fringe areas like vaccines or fluoride or things like that, the voters saw very clearly that big ideas were being talked about,” says Means. “I think a spiritual connection was hit.”

Means — himself a former lobbyist for the food and drug industry — has emerged as one of the leading voices in the MAHA orbit. He and his sister, Dr. Casey Means, catapulted into the political sphere after publishing a bestseller on metabolic health. Both have business ventures in the health and wellness industry.

Means helped forge the political alliance between Trump and Kennedy.

“The public health expert class has given us a public health collapse,” he says. “We are on the verge of, at best, a health crisis and, at worst, a societal collapse with 20% of GDP going to health expenditures. [We’re] getting sicker, fatter, more depressed, more infertile for every dollar we spend.”

Means says a key to their plan is eliminating conflicts of interest.

He cites the revolving door between industry and government, the fees paid by pharmaceutical companies to the FDA, and experts who sit on advisory panels or carry out government-funded research while receiving industry dollars.

Dr. Mark Hyman, a bestselling author and longtime friend of Kennedy, says he’s faced “massive” resistance over the years when he’s advocated for many of these reforms on the food supply and nutrition.

“I think this is a unique opportunity,” says Hyman, who is co-founder and chief medical officer for Function Health. “Because Trump is a burn-down-the-house kind of guy. Bobby is not looking for incremental change.”