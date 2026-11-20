Ahead of the Philadelphia Marathon, doctors urge runners to recognize signs of serious medical issues
Rhabdomyolysis is rare but potentially fatal. Pennsylvania native Rachel Apa, 24, died after the New York City Marathon this month.
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Running a marathon can put serious strain on nearly every major organ system in the body, but with months of training and preparation, most people can successfully conquer a 26.2-mile course without long-term damage.
However, complications and emergencies can still occur. As thousands of people prepare to run the Philadelphia half and full marathons this weekend, doctors say they should be aware of signs and symptoms of health issues that may need immediate medical attention.
That includes rhabdomyolysis, which occurs when someone overexerts their body. Muscles break down and release dangerous amounts of substances into the blood, including myoglobin, potassium and creatine kinase, said Dr. Kristin Hullings, a sports medicine specialist at Temple Health.
“And the main concern is that myoglobin can clog and injure your kidneys and lead to kidney injury and kidney failure,” she said.
Rhabdomyolysis, sometimes referred to as “rhabdo,” is still considered rare. An estimated 26,000 cases are diagnosed nationally each year, according to research. But it can be fatal.
While running her first marathon, Rachel Apa, a 24-year-old from Lewisberry, Pennsylvania, collapsed in Central Park during the New York City Marathon earlier this month and died from the condition. Now, her family is launching The Rachel Apa Foundation to increase education and awareness about rhabdomyolysis.
“We want to ensure athletes know about this danger, that no other family suffers a loss like this, and that Rachel’s memory lives on,” family members wrote on a GoFundMe page.
What are the symptoms of rhabdomyolysis?
Runners and athletes will typically feel muscle pain “that is out of proportion to the workout,” Hullings said. Muscle swelling and weakness, as well as “dark Coca-Cola, tea-colored urine” are hallmarks of the condition.
In severe cases, someone can become dehydrated and nauseated, she said.
“There is also concern that there’s a little bit of confusion that kicks in, and maybe you don’t know what your symptoms are,” Hullings said. “So, you really have to listen to your body.”
People with these symptoms during a race should check in with health care providers at a medical tent so they can be assessed for rhabdomyolysis and transferred for treatment, she said.
“All of these conditions should be monitored in the hospital because it’s definitely something that requires intravenous fluids, even if it’s on the milder end,” Hullings said.
Symptoms can also appear after a race or other strenuous exercise activity, she added.
“I’ve heard of this happening to friends who did a really hard spinning class and then shortly thereafter developed the muscle pain,” she said. “They just thought they were really sore, but instead of getting better over the next day or so, the pain got worse.”
What are risk factors for rhabdomyolysis?
The rare condition can affect people of all fitness levels and ages, but Hullings said athletes who are participating in their first marathon might be more likely to miss the signs of rhabdomyolysis compared to seasoned competitors.
“[Apa] was a Division I athlete, so she was obviously a very, very good athlete and knew that she could push herself,” Hullings said. “And so she probably did not realize that her muscle pain was so severe, because she is so driven.”
Certain medications including antibiotics, some antidepressants and cold and allergy drugs can increase a person’s risk of developing rhabdomyolysis on race day, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Racing too soon after having a viral illness that can weaken or damage muscle cells can also become a risk factor, research shows.
“We’re in the peak of viral season right now — flu is going around, colds, viruses, you name it, everything’s going around,” Hullings said.
What other health conditions should marathon runners look out for?
A more common health complication that doctors look out for during marathon races is chest pain, which can be a sign of a serious cardiac event, Hullings said. Runners experiencing weakness, nausea and confusion may be experiencing dehydration or hyponatremia, a condition caused by abnormally low levels of salt in the blood.
“It can be difficult, clinically, to tell if a patient has low salt or if they’re dehydrated,” she said. “And if you get the wrong treatment, it can actually make the symptoms worse, because giving fluids to a patient who’s dehydrated is helpful, but if you’re giving fluids to a patient who has too much body fluid and low salt, that would make their symptoms worse and could precipitate a seizure.”
Medical tents along the Philadelphia half and full marathon routes will be staffed with doctors, nurses and other clinicians, who can help assess runners for a range of injuries and health complications on race day.
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