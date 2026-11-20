What are the symptoms of rhabdomyolysis?

Runners and athletes will typically feel muscle pain “that is out of proportion to the workout,” Hullings said. Muscle swelling and weakness, as well as “dark Coca-Cola, tea-colored urine” are hallmarks of the condition.

In severe cases, someone can become dehydrated and nauseated, she said.

“There is also concern that there’s a little bit of confusion that kicks in, and maybe you don’t know what your symptoms are,” Hullings said. “So, you really have to listen to your body.”

People with these symptoms during a race should check in with health care providers at a medical tent so they can be assessed for rhabdomyolysis and transferred for treatment, she said.

“All of these conditions should be monitored in the hospital because it’s definitely something that requires intravenous fluids, even if it’s on the milder end,” Hullings said.

Symptoms can also appear after a race or other strenuous exercise activity, she added.

“I’ve heard of this happening to friends who did a really hard spinning class and then shortly thereafter developed the muscle pain,” she said. “They just thought they were really sore, but instead of getting better over the next day or so, the pain got worse.”

What are risk factors for rhabdomyolysis?

The rare condition can affect people of all fitness levels and ages, but Hullings said athletes who are participating in their first marathon might be more likely to miss the signs of rhabdomyolysis compared to seasoned competitors.

“[Apa] was a Division I athlete, so she was obviously a very, very good athlete and knew that she could push herself,” Hullings said. “And so she probably did not realize that her muscle pain was so severe, because she is so driven.”

Certain medications including antibiotics, some antidepressants and cold and allergy drugs can increase a person’s risk of developing rhabdomyolysis on race day, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Racing too soon after having a viral illness that can weaken or damage muscle cells can also become a risk factor, research shows.

“We’re in the peak of viral season right now — flu is going around, colds, viruses, you name it, everything’s going around,” Hullings said.

What other health conditions should marathon runners look out for?

A more common health complication that doctors look out for during marathon races is chest pain, which can be a sign of a serious cardiac event, Hullings said. Runners experiencing weakness, nausea and confusion may be experiencing dehydration or hyponatremia, a condition caused by abnormally low levels of salt in the blood.

“It can be difficult, clinically, to tell if a patient has low salt or if they’re dehydrated,” she said. “And if you get the wrong treatment, it can actually make the symptoms worse, because giving fluids to a patient who’s dehydrated is helpful, but if you’re giving fluids to a patient who has too much body fluid and low salt, that would make their symptoms worse and could precipitate a seizure.”

Medical tents along the Philadelphia half and full marathon routes will be staffed with doctors, nurses and other clinicians, who can help assess runners for a range of injuries and health complications on race day.