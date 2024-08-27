RFK may be unable to withdraw his name from ballots in some swing states

Florida

Kennedy has withdrawn his name from the ballot in Florida, where he was set to appear as the nominee for the Reform Party.

He submitted the request Friday, one day before the state’s deadline for minor political parties to nominate their presidential and vice presidential candidates and certify those names with the state.

Georgia

On Monday, an administrative law judge ruled that Kennedy and his electors were not qualified to appear on Georgia’s presidential ballot, with the final decision resting with Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

In the initial decision, Judge Michael Malihi found that Kennedy and his 16 electors had technical deficiencies with the petition process that made them ineligible to appear. If Raffensperger, a Republican, affirms the judge’s decision then Kennedy will be off the ballot. If Raffensperger disagrees, Kennedy can still request to have his name withdrawn.

Michigan

Kennedy must stay on the ballot in Michigan, where he obtained ballot access through the Natural Law Party, a minor political party, instead of the more difficult independent petition process.

Michigan state law prevents minor-party nominees from withdrawing after being certified, and the Michigan Bureau of Elections told Michigan Public Radio the deadline for any changes had long passed.

“The Natural Law Party held their convention to select electors for Robert Kennedy Jr.,” spokesperson Cheri Hardmon said. “They cannot meet at this point to select new electors since it’s past the primary.”

Nevada

It’s also too late for Kennedy to remove himself from the Nevada ballot, just missing the Aug. 20 deadline for a request to withdraw. Nevada state law says a request for candidate withdrawal must come seven business days after the filing deadline, which was Aug. 9.

“A withdrawal of candidacy for office must be in writing and must be presented by the candidate in person, within 7 days, excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays, after the last day for filing, to the officer whose duty it is to receive filings for candidacy for that office,” the statute reads.

Nevada is also one of several states where lawsuits filed by Democrats and other groups are seeking to remove him from the ballot.

North Carolina

Kennedy’s creation of the We The People Party in North Carolina and the short amount of time before the election mean he could likely stay on the ballot in the state.

The first absentee ballots go out to North Carolina voters starting Sept. 6.

“Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been nominated by the We The People Party as that party’s presidential candidate to be listed on the ballot,” North Carolina State Board of Elections public information officer Patrick Gannon said. “That party has not informed the State Board of any plans to change its nomination.”

Gannon said that if We The People withdrew Kennedy’s nomination, state officials would have to consider if it would be practical to reprint ballots. As of Friday, nearly a third of North Carolina’s 100 counties had started the printing process.

Ohio

Kennedy will no longer appear on Ohio’s ballot, according to Secretary of State Frank LaRose. The deadline for Ohio’s ballot to be finalized is not until Sept. 6.