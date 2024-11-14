Republicans choose John Thune as next Senate majority leader

Senate Republicans elected South Dakota Senator John Thune to serve as Senate Majority Leader when the new Congress convenes in January. He’ll be the point person shepherding President-elect Donald Trump’s agenda through the chamber with a 53-47 GOP majority.

“This Republican team is united. We are one team, we are excited to reclaim the majority and get to work with our colleagues in the House to enact President Trump’s agenda,” Thune told reporters after the closed-door election. “We have an mandate from American people — a mandate not only to clean up mess left by the Biden-Harris-Schumer agenda, but also to deliver on President Trump’s priorities.”

Thune, 62, is currently the No. 2 GOP leader. He is generally popular among GOP conference members and was viewed as the frontrunner leading up to the closed-door election. He replaces current GOP leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who has been the top ranking Republican in the Senate since 2007.

Confirming Trump’s Cabinet nominees will be the first order of business in January. Thune did not rule out the possibility of allowing full Congressional recesses so that Trump could temporarily appoint nominees without the need for Senate confirmation, however he said he expects Democrats will work with Republicans to ensure cabinet nominees are approved through the regular process.

“The Senate has an advise and consent role in the Constitution so we will do everything we can to process his [nominees] quickly and get them installed in their positions so they can begin to implement his agenda,” Thune said.

“We expect a level of cooperation from the Democrats to work with us to get these folks installed,” he said. “Obviously, we’re going to explore all options to make sure they get through and they approved quickly.”

Thune went on to say the Senate will continue to maintain the legislative filibuster and the Senate will continue to be a body where the minority party has a voice in the process.

“We will do the job the founders intended us to do in the United States Senate and the American people intend us to do,” he said. “And that, right now, after this mandate election coming out of the American people is to work with this president on an agenda that unwinds a lot of the damage of the Biden, Harris, Schumer agenda.”

Thune, who serves on the Senate Finance committee, has signaled that renewing Trump’s tax cuts that were enacted in 2017 are the top legislative priority. Congressional Republicans are planning to use a process known as budget reconciliation to approve a package that could renew those tax breaks that are expiring at the end of 2025 and further lower corporate tax rates. Top leaders are also planning to move energy and immigration bills.