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It was the first night of the two-day 2026 Republican midterm convention when a well-known Pennsylvania Democrat made a surprise virtual appearance.

About halfway through the Wednesday night event, U.S. Sen. John Fetterman appeared in his iconic hoodie with the U.S. Steel plant in Pittsburgh in the frame behind him.

He was there to introduce his “great friend” and fellow Pennsylvanian, Republican U.S. Sen. Dave McCormick, but first took the opportunity to attack what he called the “extreme left” of his party.

“Yes, I’m a Democrat. Why am I here talking to you today? Because well, I’m a common sense Democrat,” he told the audience thousands, most of whom held signs saying “Made in the USA.”

“I’m always going to stand with America. I’m always going to reject the extremes and socialism and that anti-American way of life,” he added.

Fetterman then pointed to the steel mill as a symbol of his cooperation with McCormick.

“That’s exactly the kind of thing that we’ll work together and we’ll work with President [Donald] Trump to fight and defend the steel way of life right here in the Steel Valley,” he said.

A moment later, McCormick took the podium at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

“How great is John Fetterman?” McCormick asked the group rhetorically. “Thank you Sen. Fetterman for your friendship. Thank you for your courage and thank you for all you do for Pennsylvania.”

McCormick continued the theme of returning industry to the commonwealth, including steel, nuclear power, drug development and shipbuilding.

“We rejected decline and America elected President Trump and Republican majorities and we have delivered,” he said. “There is no doubt that the Republican Party is the party of the American worker. And Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania proves it.”

He then denigrated Fetterman’s party — the Democrats — as a “radical movement” that “excuses lawlessness.”

“It vilifies the police. It disparages our military. It attacks our business. It spews antisemitism and it celebrates those who despise America,” he said. “They still call themselves the party of [former President Franklin D. Roosevelt], but at this point FDR might ask for a recount.”

The “midterm convention” is the first such event Republicans have ever held, and the first either party has held in 50 years. Wednesday night, Trump spoke for an hour and 44 minutes, giving some credence to Republican National Committee Chair Joe Gruters’ earlier description of the event as “Trumpapalooza.”

Some Democrats attacked Fetterman for his appearance at the event.