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After a stormy Thanksgiving Day, a cold and windy Friday brought shoppers and artists together at the West Side Creative Market in Rehoboth Beach.

Inside, locals browsed handmade ceramics, paintings, jewelry and other creations as they began their holiday shopping. For the artists, the market offered more than an opportunity to sell their work — it was a chance to introduce people to the creativity in their own community and encourage them to shop local.

For ceramic artist Suzie Goodenough, the market is a reminder of how far she has come in rediscovering a passion she once set aside. Goodenough has lived in Delaware for nearly 40 years and has called Rehoboth Beach home for the past 4 years. Her love for ceramics began in high school, but as she started a career, raised children and took on other responsibilities, she stepped away from that passion.

It wasn’t until 2010 that she found her way back to the pottery wheel.

At the time, Goodenough was working as a pastor and wanted to find a way to reconnect with herself. What began as a personal outlet soon became something much more.

“I was actually a pastor and just needed that [creative] time for myself to recenter and kind of [find] a space for me to just gain some peace,” Goodenough said, noting how ceramics gave her that peace. “That’s what it was initially for me. I came back to [ceramics] for that, but then I fell in love with it and just wanted to keep doing it.”

That renewed passion eventually brought Goodenough to the Developing Artist Collaboration, a nonprofit working to help artists in Delaware’s coastal communities develop their craft and build sustainable creative businesses.

The organization was founded by Leah Beach, a mural artist who understands the firsthand challenges of turning creativity into a career. She began developing the nonprofit after realizing that emerging artists in Sussex County had few places to showcase their work.

“I got a group of my friends together and we realized as emerging artists down here at the beach, there just was nowhere for us to show our art,” she said. “So, we decided that we were going to start doing these pop-up shows and spread our art everywhere, because at the time it felt like that’s what we needed.”

Beach and friends began in 2015 with a pop-up shopping event called “Do We Sip & Shop.” The event eventually grew into a nonprofit organization and was rebranded. Developing Artist Collaboration was created in 2017 and received its 501(c)(3) status in 2018.