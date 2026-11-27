From passion to profession: How a Rehoboth Beach nonprofit is helping local artists find their creative voice
Developing Artists Collaboration came together to help artists, such as Suzie Goodenough, introduce people in the community to their creative works.
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After a stormy Thanksgiving Day, a cold and windy Friday brought shoppers and artists together at the West Side Creative Market in Rehoboth Beach.
Inside, locals browsed handmade ceramics, paintings, jewelry and other creations as they began their holiday shopping. For the artists, the market offered more than an opportunity to sell their work — it was a chance to introduce people to the creativity in their own community and encourage them to shop local.
For ceramic artist Suzie Goodenough, the market is a reminder of how far she has come in rediscovering a passion she once set aside. Goodenough has lived in Delaware for nearly 40 years and has called Rehoboth Beach home for the past 4 years. Her love for ceramics began in high school, but as she started a career, raised children and took on other responsibilities, she stepped away from that passion.
It wasn’t until 2010 that she found her way back to the pottery wheel.
At the time, Goodenough was working as a pastor and wanted to find a way to reconnect with herself. What began as a personal outlet soon became something much more.
“I was actually a pastor and just needed that [creative] time for myself to recenter and kind of [find] a space for me to just gain some peace,” Goodenough said, noting how ceramics gave her that peace. “That’s what it was initially for me. I came back to [ceramics] for that, but then I fell in love with it and just wanted to keep doing it.”
That renewed passion eventually brought Goodenough to the Developing Artist Collaboration, a nonprofit working to help artists in Delaware’s coastal communities develop their craft and build sustainable creative businesses.
The organization was founded by Leah Beach, a mural artist who understands the firsthand challenges of turning creativity into a career. She began developing the nonprofit after realizing that emerging artists in Sussex County had few places to showcase their work.
“I got a group of my friends together and we realized as emerging artists down here at the beach, there just was nowhere for us to show our art,” she said. “So, we decided that we were going to start doing these pop-up shows and spread our art everywhere, because at the time it felt like that’s what we needed.”
Beach and friends began in 2015 with a pop-up shopping event called “Do We Sip & Shop.” The event eventually grew into a nonprofit organization and was rebranded. Developing Artist Collaboration was created in 2017 and received its 501(c)(3) status in 2018.
Over time, she said, the organization’s mission expanded beyond creating opportunities for artists to sell their work. She realized artists also needed help navigating the business side of their craft.
“We’ve served, at this point, over a thousand artists. We’ve generated $2.5 million dollars in artist sales since we’ve started,” Beach said. “We’ve had hundreds of thousands of folks come through our programs. We’re located in West Rehoboth. Our whole vision is if we can really build artists and help them actually make functional creative careers based on their goals, we can get them to transform the community, and that’s what our spaces are all about.”
The nonprofit also offers courses through their “Emerge Program,” which is designed to help local artists develop business skills, including pricing, marketing, customer relationships and time management. Emerge works with artists over the course of a year, helping them develop their creative practice and turn it into a more sustainable business.
That is one of the programs that Goodenough became a part of after the invitation from Beach.
“It was the best thing I ever did, because I was in a space before where I loved the creativity and I loved making the art and I loved selling it, but I didn’t have the confidence,” she said. “I was always comparing myself to other artists, looking at other ceramics and others [are] better than mine, that kind of thing.”
Goodenough said that through the group’s program, she was able to gain more confidence in herself.
“They really helped me to hone in on who I am as an artist and how my art is different from everybody else’s,” she added.
For Goodenough, making ceramics is still a way to find peace. But with support from the collaboration, it has given her the opportunity to grow as an artist and share that passion with others.
And as shoppers make their way through the West Side Creative Market this holiday season, each handmade piece offers a reminder that behind each work of art is a person, a story and a creative journey worth supporting.
The Holiday Creative Market will be available every weekend, leading up to the last weekend before Christmas.
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