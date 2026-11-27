King of Prussia’s Recharge Park wins Montco award for innovative, sustainable design
The green space, opened this summer, serves as a hub for local programming and a growing regional trail network in King of Prussia and beyond.
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A 1.1-acre park that King of Prussia District and Upper Merion Township that opened in June has received one of four awards from the Montgomery County Planning Commission for outstanding design and innovative planning.
Developed on the site of a former electrical substation and a parking parcel located between Topgolf and Valley Forge Casino Resort, Recharge Park is a trail-adjacent green space in the heart of a high-traffic commercial corridor.
The district uses the public space, equipped with a lawn, walking path, swings, tables, chairs and workspaces, as a central site for free and public events and programming. People and businesses can also reserve the park for their own events.
Chris Basler, director of capital projects and planning for King of Prussia District, said the organization hasn’t identified metrics at this time for how much the site is impacting the number of visitors to the area. But he said it’s clear that Recharge Park will help draw more people to the area — a key goal for the nonprofit, which represents more than 400 area commercial property owners.
“Some of the parts of the mission are to improve the visual appearance of King of Prussia, making it more vibrant and attractive not only to residents but also businesses, commuters, visitors,” he said. “Those are all the three things that we’re interested in doing, and so Recharge Park is one piece of that.”
Basler said the park shows the potential of taking advantage of underused space. The park was formerly a turf-grass, empty lawn space reserved for parking. The district, township and other stakeholders were able to transform it into a green public space after the property owner and leaseholder donated the space to the district and the township issued the necessary permits.
Many elements of the park, which was designed by the King of Prussia-based firm Stuart & Associates, were created with sustainability in mind. Swings are made from repurposed wind turbines, and adorned with murals by local artist Lindsay Archer, while work stations and lighting are solar-powered. The park is also home to a hive of bees and native plants to support pollinators.
The district was “very excited,” Basler said, to have the park’s innovative and sustainable design, stakeholder collaboration, and projected regional impact recognized by the Montgomery County Planning Commission.
Other Montgomery Award winners included the AIM Academy Global Innovation Hub in Whitemarsh Township and the Bryn Mawr College Student Life & Wellness Center in Lower Merion Township.
The Pottstown School District Urban Tree Canopy Enhancement Project in Pottstown received the 2026 Environmental Stewardship Award, and designer architect Robert P. Thomas received the 2026 Charles J. Tornetta Planning Advocate Award.
KOP District park is a hub for growing trail network
The site also serves as a hub for the area’s burgeoning trail network, Basler said. The in-progress Valley Forge Gateway Trail connects to the park along with the Moore Road Multimodal Trail, while First Avenue Linear Park, which was completed a few years ago, adjoins the space.
“It’s going to be a hub for not only the local trail network, but also since Valley Forge Gateway Trail is part of the Circuit Trails network, it’ll also be something that can be utilized by Circuit Trail riders as well,” Basler said.
The site also incorporates other sustainable planning efforts the district is making throughout the area, including native plantings, improving stormwater retention, creating third spaces where people can spend time together and improving visual appearance through murals and local artwork.
“All these are components of improvements that we make throughout the King of Prussia community, and it’s just sort of a nice focal point exhibition space that highlights some of the improvements that we make throughout the area,” Basler said.
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