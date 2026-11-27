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A 1.1-acre park that King of Prussia District and Upper Merion Township that opened in June has received one of four awards from the Montgomery County Planning Commission for outstanding design and innovative planning.

Developed on the site of a former electrical substation and a parking parcel located between Topgolf and Valley Forge Casino Resort, Recharge Park is a trail-adjacent green space in the heart of a high-traffic commercial corridor.

The district uses the public space, equipped with a lawn, walking path, swings, tables, chairs and workspaces, as a central site for free and public events and programming. People and businesses can also reserve the park for their own events.

Chris Basler, director of capital projects and planning for King of Prussia District, said the organization hasn’t identified metrics at this time for how much the site is impacting the number of visitors to the area. But he said it’s clear that Recharge Park will help draw more people to the area — a key goal for the nonprofit, which represents more than 400 area commercial property owners.

“Some of the parts of the mission are to improve the visual appearance of King of Prussia, making it more vibrant and attractive not only to residents but also businesses, commuters, visitors,” he said. “Those are all the three things that we’re interested in doing, and so Recharge Park is one piece of that.”

Basler said the park shows the potential of taking advantage of underused space. The park was formerly a turf-grass, empty lawn space reserved for parking. The district, township and other stakeholders were able to transform it into a green public space after the property owner and leaseholder donated the space to the district and the township issued the necessary permits.

Many elements of the park, which was designed by the King of Prussia-based firm Stuart & Associates, were created with sustainability in mind. Swings are made from repurposed wind turbines, and adorned with murals by local artist Lindsay Archer, while work stations and lighting are solar-powered. The park is also home to a hive of bees and native plants to support pollinators.

The district was “very excited,” Basler said, to have the park’s innovative and sustainable design, stakeholder collaboration, and projected regional impact recognized by the Montgomery County Planning Commission.

Other Montgomery Award winners included the AIM Academy Global Innovation Hub in Whitemarsh Township and the Bryn Mawr College Student Life & Wellness Center in Lower Merion Township.

The Pottstown School District Urban Tree Canopy Enhancement Project in Pottstown received the 2026 Environmental Stewardship Award, and designer architect Robert P. Thomas received the 2026 Charles J. Tornetta Planning Advocate Award.