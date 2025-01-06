Dr. Rachel Levine focused on her job at HHS. Still, anti-trans politics followed her

This story originally appeared on NPR.

In 2021, the country had one state with a ban on gender-affirming care for youth on the books — Arkansas. In March of the same year, Dr. Rachel Levine won confirmation by the Senate to lead the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps as the assistant secretary for health. She holds the rank of admiral.

Levine is the highest ranking, out transgender person ever to serve in the federal government.

In the nearly four years that she’s been at the Department of Health and Human Services, there has been an explosion in anti-trans legislation. Twenty-five more states followed Arkansas in banning gender-affirming care for youth. Other laws focus on bathroom use in schools and public buildings, or bar transgender kids from participating in sports aligned with their gender identity.

In the closing days of the presidential campaign, Republicans used Levine’s image in the “Kamala is for they/them” ads that — some pundits argue — helped Republicans win the presidency and both houses of Congress.

Low-key and pragmatic

All this time, Levine has, pretty quietly, been working away at HHS in Washington, D.C. She sat down with NPR for an exit interview in late December. She has a friendly, low-key personality and a pragmatic sensibility. She loves Joni Mitchell, and she brings her lunch from home — today, it’s a turkey wrap.

She’s a pediatrician with a specialty in adolescent medicine who was a public health official in Pennsylvania before being nominated to serve in the Biden administration. She wears the blue, wool dress uniform of the Public Health Service, which is the branch of the uniformed services that she leads.

Levine was excited about a new campaign promoting childhood vaccines called “Let’s Get Real.” Dipping childhood vaccination rates are one of the challenges she’s tried to address in her role. She’s aware that the incoming Trump administration is poised to put anti-vaccine activists in charge at HHS.

Can this effort last more than a few weeks? “It’s impossible for me to say what happens after the inauguration,” she says. “This campaign has been planned for more than a year; it’s coming out now.”

An eyewitness to the benefits of vaccines

She appears undaunted. Vaccines are incredible, she continues, and explains how she’s seen that firsthand.

“I started my pediatric residency program at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City in 1983,” she says. That was before the HiB vaccine came out, which protects against a bacteria called Haemophilus Influenzae Type B. “We used to see so many children with very serious bacterial infections due to this bacteria — pneumonia, meningitis, sepsis. And after the vaccines came out and had been given for a number of years, we really no longer see those infections.

“Of course, pediatricians that are training now have never seen it — but I saw it,” she says. “It’s an example of a vaccine that we don’t talk about much, but we have virtually eradicated that serious infection in children that I took care of in the hospital because of that vaccine. And that’s just one example of many.”