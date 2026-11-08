Smash it, don’t trash it: Fishtown Neighbors Association hosts pumpkin composting ‘smackdown’
Halloween may be over, but your rotting pumpkin could still serve a purpose.
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Halloween is over. The costumes are back in the closet, the candy is disappearing, and that once-spooky jack-o-lantern on the porch is starting to look a little less festive.
Before you toss it in the trash, consider giving it one last hurrah.
That’s exactly what some Philadelphia residents did Saturday at the third annual pumpkin smackdown, where leftover pumpkins met their messy demise, all in the name of composting.
Composting is the process of breaking down organic materials, like pumpkins and other food scraps, into nutrient-rich material that can be returned to the soil. It’s an environmentally friendly alternative to tossing pumpkins in the trash, where they can end up in landfills and contribute to greenhouse gas emissions.
More than 1 billion pounds of pumpkins are discarded in American landfills annually, according to a 2026 Colorado State University article citing U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates, contributing to an estimated 83 million pounds of methane emissions. Methane is a potent greenhouse gas that impacts climate change. But the good news is your pumpkin doesn’t have to become part of that statistic.
Pumpkins are biodegradable, so throwing one away might seem harmless. But there’s a catch.
Trash dumped in landfills is often heavily compacted, limiting access to oxygen. Erin Kinley, state coordinator for the Penn State Extension Master Gardener Program, said that when pumpkins and other organic materials break down without oxygen, microorganisms produce methane as they decompose them.
Composting, on the other hand, lets pumpkins decompose with oxygen, reducing methane emissions while returning nutrients to the soil.
“So anytime we can keep pumpkins out of the landfill, we can help prevent methane from being produced in that environment,” Kinley said.
Scientist and volunteer Sarah McAnulty said composting also helps replenish nutrients needed to grow future crops.
“We want to keep nutrients so that we can keep growing food and so our soil continues to be rich,” McAnulty said.
A smashing good time for a good cause
Saturday’s Pumpkin Smackdown, organized by Fishtown Neighbors Association, offered a safe, educational demonstration that led participants to hurl their leftover pumpkins onto the ground before putting them in compost bins.
Bonnie Butler said her children were particularly excited about the smashing.
“We had a couple extra pumpkins left over, and it was just a good excuse to get out in the morning on a beautiful day,” Butler said.
For another attendee, Dave Turtzo, the event gave him and his son a chance to dispose of their pumpkins and blow off some steam.
“It let us get some aggression out of the week. And it’s been fun,” he said.
The smashing isn’t just fun, it also serves a purpose by breaking the pumpkins into smaller pieces to help speed up decomposition, McAnulty said.
“I think it’s really important for people to feel that taking positive environmental action doesn’t have to be a drag,” McAnulty said. “Like you can have a really good time while also making a positive environmental choice.”
You don’t need a community event to give your pumpkin a greener ending.
For residents with a backyard, Kinley recommends starting a compost pile with pumpkins, leaves and other plant-based materials. Breaking pumpkins into smaller pieces and regularly turning the pile helps oxygen circulate and speeds up decomposition.
For people without a backyard, Kinley suggests checking nearby urban farms or community gardens that accept organic materials.
Philadelphia-based Bennett Compost also offers household collection and drop-off programs.
“We just want people to be composting their pumpkins,” founder Tim Bennett said. “There’s a lot of pumpkins that just get thrown away after Halloween.”
One caution: Pumpkins decorated with acrylic or plastic-based paints should not be composted with those materials attached.
So, if you’ve still got a pumpkin sitting on your porch, don’t be so quick to toss it in the trash.
A little composting can go a long way toward giving those leftover Halloween decorations a new purpose.
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