At a Fishtown potluck, psychedelic enthusiasts find a place to connect
Philadelphia’s new Psychedelic Social Club brings together people interested in hallucinogens, their experiences and potential therapeutic benefits.
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The colorful, surreal artwork covering the white walls of FaceClock Zero-Proof Lounge and Gallery in Philadelphia’s Fishtown neighborhood seemed particularly suited to Saturday evening’s crowd.
About two dozen people gathered beneath the paintings, some in Baja and sweatpants, others wearing leopard-print trousers and brightly colored clothing. The occasion was the first meetup of the Psychedelic Social Club of Philadelphia, a new group bringing together people interested in hallucinogenic drugs, their potential therapeutic benefits and the experiences they can produce.
The gathering began with a potluck where attendees brought appetizers and other food to share — but there were no psychedelic drugs on display or for use, and no one was observed using them. Discussions involved the best places to take psychedelics in Philadelphia, the best and worst experiences — and the Eagles’ doomed season.
While the vibe was psychedelic, the venue’s artwork wasn’t selected for the meetup, but was part of a seasonal Halloween exhibition organized by gallery owner Anastasia Farber. Her alcohol-free space hosts roughly 20 events a month.
Farber, an artist and longtime bartender, said she opened the gallery after taking a break from drinking and recognizing a need for social spaces that didn’t revolve around alcohol. In 2026, the space was named “Best Sober Fun” by Philadelphia Magazine’s Best of Philly awards.
“Philly’s missing a third space where people could come on a Thursday and listen to jazz and not be forced to drink alcohol,” she said.
While not a participant in the Nov. 14 event, Farber said she has experimented with psychedelics herself and occasionally microdoses, which she said helps her organize her thoughts. Scientific evidence supporting the benefits of microdosing, where users take a very small amount of a hallucinogen, remains limited.
Finding a community
Near the entrance, Andrew Alexander, the club’s founder, handed out name tags and stickers with the club’s logo.
Alexander said he spent seven years working in psychedelic media and community organizing, producing educational content and traveling to events around the country. But realized he hadn’t spent much time connecting with people in Philadelphia who shared his interests. He decided to organize what he believes to be the city’s first psychedelic club to create those connections closer to home.
“If people can leave here with more friends than they had before they came, that’s all that really matters to me,” Alexander said.
Alexander doesn’t consider psychedelics a cure-all, noting that experiences and benefits vary from person to person, and sees a need for people to discuss those experiences with others who understand them.
The meetup comes amid growing scientific interest in psychedelic substances.
A 2023 clinical trial published in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that the psychedelic compound psilocybin administered with psychological support significantly reduced depressive symptoms compared with a placebo. Other studies have examined its potential to treat addiction and post-traumatic stress disorder, although questions remain about long-term effectiveness and safety.
Psilocybin is classified as a Schedule I controlled substance federally and in Pennsylvania, making its possession and use illegal outside of authorized research.
Legislation introduced in the state Senate would allow certain pharmaceutical psilocybin treatments to be rescheduled if they receive approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Healing through psychedelics
Rupert Moore, a Marine Corps veteran donning rainbow pants and pink sneakers, said he sustained a traumatic brain injury while serving in Iraq between 2004 and 2008 and struggles with PTSD and childhood trauma.
Moore said he has spent the past year experimenting with psychedelics independently and believes they have helped him work through longstanding emotional difficulties and feel more comfortable with himself.
“I think I’ve processed more grief in the past year than I have in the previous 20 [years] of normal therapy,” Moore said. “I’ve spent so much less money, and I actually know things about myself, and I’m not being held hostage by somebody else’s opinion or information.”
Research into psychedelics as a treatment for PTSD has shown promising early results. A 2026 study from Ohio State University found that 75% of 12 military veterans with severe, treatment-resistant PTSD were in remission one month after receiving psilocybin-assisted therapy. Researchers cautioned that the small study, which involved supervised treatment and had no control group, requires further investigation.
Moore acknowledged that using psychedelic drugs without supervision carries risks. He described earlier experiences in which he became overwhelmed and disconnected from reality.
“Before, I was stupid and reckless, and it was dangerous,” he said.
Asttarte Deva, a holistic healing practitioner and author, recalled a psychedelic experience where she envisioned reconnecting with her deceased father and seeing him surrounded by relatives who had also died. She said the experience helped her find peace with his death.
“I was able to accept [that] he’s happy, he’s at peace, and he’s living,” Deva said. “He’s moving on to his journey.”
Deva, who said she has worked as a holistic healing practitioner for more than 20 years, said she completed training in Mexico to become a psychedelic facilitator.
‘Messages from yourself’
For Becca Lair, who lives nearby, Saturday’s gathering offered an opportunity to meet people with similar interests.
“I think that any time you can get a group of people in a room and the purpose is socializing is so nice,” she said.
Lair said she has used psychedelics for years and sometimes substitutes microdosing for alcohol, which she finds physically unpleasant. But for Lair, it’s less about where messages originate and more about what they bring to the surface.
“I’m not sure I necessarily believe you’re getting messages from the beyond,” Lair said. “But I definitely think you’re getting messages from yourself, which I think is arguably more important.”
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