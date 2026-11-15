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The colorful, surreal artwork covering the white walls of FaceClock Zero-Proof Lounge and Gallery in Philadelphia’s Fishtown neighborhood seemed particularly suited to Saturday evening’s crowd.

About two dozen people gathered beneath the paintings, some in Baja and sweatpants, others wearing leopard-print trousers and brightly colored clothing. The occasion was the first meetup of the Psychedelic Social Club of Philadelphia, a new group bringing together people interested in hallucinogenic drugs, their potential therapeutic benefits and the experiences they can produce.

The gathering began with a potluck where attendees brought appetizers and other food to share — but there were no psychedelic drugs on display or for use, and no one was observed using them. Discussions involved the best places to take psychedelics in Philadelphia, the best and worst experiences — and the Eagles’ doomed season.

While the vibe was psychedelic, the venue’s artwork wasn’t selected for the meetup, but was part of a seasonal Halloween exhibition organized by gallery owner Anastasia Farber. Her alcohol-free space hosts roughly 20 events a month.

Farber, an artist and longtime bartender, said she opened the gallery after taking a break from drinking and recognizing a need for social spaces that didn’t revolve around alcohol. In 2026, the space was named “Best Sober Fun” by Philadelphia Magazine’s Best of Philly awards.

“Philly’s missing a third space where people could come on a Thursday and listen to jazz and not be forced to drink alcohol,” she said.

While not a participant in the Nov. 14 event, Farber said she has experimented with psychedelics herself and occasionally microdoses, which she said helps her organize her thoughts. Scientific evidence supporting the benefits of microdosing, where users take a very small amount of a hallucinogen, remains limited.