Protest in Philly over police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin

Hundreds were expected to gather outside Philadelphia’s City Hall Friday evening at a rally demanding justice for Jacob Blake, a Black man repeatedly shot in the back and seriously wounded by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Aug. 23 as he entered his SUV.

The march was organized by the Party for Socialism & Liberation and endorsed by the Philadelphia chapter of Black Lives Matter, both of which organized similar demonstrations around the police killing of George Floyd earlier in the year. The organizers are demanding disciplinary action against the Kenosha officers involved with shooting Blake seven times as he was getting into his vehicle. His three children were in the back seat.

In a statement released ahead of the protest, the group called for officers involved in the Blake shooting to be “immediately arrested and charged.”

Blake, a 29-year-old African American man, was shot in the back seven times by officers, after apparently attempting to break up a fight. A viral video depicts Blake moving away from police and attempting to enter his car when Officer Rusten Sheskey opened fire, paralyzing Blake from the waist down.

The widely circulated video of a white police officer shooting a Black man reignited protests over police accountability in Kenosha and other cities across the nation, many of which were still reeling from unrest over the Floyd killing.

As of 5 p.m., about 100 people had gathered for the protest outside of City Hall.

Twenty minutes later, the protesters’ numbers had almost doubled. Some applauded as an organizer from the Party for Socialism & Liberation said police are “a weapon of the state” and white supremacy.

The protest’s organizers called for the resignation of Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis, and called on City Hall locally to defund the Philadelphia Police Department, reading off the names of Councilmembers who do not support defunding.

They called for the abolition of both the police union, the Fraternal Order of Police and the police oversight board, demanding “democratic community control of police,” for example in hiring and firing in disciplinary processes.

Among other demands: Calls to “end the war on black and brown people;” removal of police from schools, and the end of the use of surveillance tools, criminal background checks for social services, and Department of Human Services child removals. Also for the shutdown of certain city prison facilities as well.

Those demands were enumerated by A’Brianna Morgan, a founding member of political advocacy group Reclaim Philly.