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A bicycle protest planned for Sunday, Nov. 8 is calling for a boycott of six Jewish-owned Philadelphia businesses near Rittenhouse Square in hopes of shutting them down.

The protest gained attention through posters hung on street corners around Rittenhouse and via social media postings using the handle phillybike.onyourleft on Instagram. The posters identified a group calling itself Philly Biking On The Left as the chief organizer of the protest against “Zionist Establishments.”

In the post on Instagram, the group encouraged bike riders to join them, calling the Jewish business owners names.

After the signs and social media posts spread, the planned boycott bike ride has become a pro-Israel rallying call to fight against anti-semitism and hate.

None of the organizations listed as supporting the effort have any notable presence on social media or have identifiable leaders.

“I’m kind of used to being targeted,” said former City Councilmember Alan Domb, who owns Schlesinger’s Restaurant and Delicatessen. His business will remain open, and he plans to be at his store personally during the protest to stand up for his right to do business.

“I was in City Council. I got targeted for a lot of things. But I think most restaurateurs don’t expect this,” he said. “I feel badly for them because they’ve done nothing wrong. All they’re trying to do is run their business, do a great job and serve the city of Philadelphia.”

Mayor Cherelle Parker issued a statement Thursday, saying everyone “has a right to protest and express their views, but the targeting of Jewish-owned businesses has no place in Philadelphia.”

“No one should be targeted, threatened, or made to feel unwelcome because of their faith, identity, or background,” Parker’s statement said. “Every person deserves to feel safe and respected in the city they call home.”

She also has directed Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel to coordinate closely with the community and partner agencies.

The city’s police “will maintain safety and order throughout the demonstration, protect nearby residents, businesses, and houses of worship, and safeguard the constitutional rights of those demonstrating peacefully.”

The statement cautions that anyone who engages in threats, intimidation or unlawful conduct will be held accountable.

“Let me be clear: safety is non-negotiable,” Parker said.