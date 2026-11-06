Jewish-owned businesses in Rittenhouse Square targeted by bike protest, drawing opposition from city and religious leaders
The social media stir comes from groups with no recognizable leader calling for a boycott of Jewish-owned restaurants in and around Rittenhouse Square.Listen 4:04
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A bicycle protest planned for Sunday, Nov. 8 is calling for a boycott of six Jewish-owned Philadelphia businesses near Rittenhouse Square in hopes of shutting them down.
The protest gained attention through posters hung on street corners around Rittenhouse and via social media postings using the handle phillybike.onyourleft on Instagram. The posters identified a group calling itself Philly Biking On The Left as the chief organizer of the protest against “Zionist Establishments.”
In the post on Instagram, the group encouraged bike riders to join them, calling the Jewish business owners names.
After the signs and social media posts spread, the planned boycott bike ride has become a pro-Israel rallying call to fight against anti-semitism and hate.
None of the organizations listed as supporting the effort have any notable presence on social media or have identifiable leaders.
“I’m kind of used to being targeted,” said former City Councilmember Alan Domb, who owns Schlesinger’s Restaurant and Delicatessen. His business will remain open, and he plans to be at his store personally during the protest to stand up for his right to do business.
“I was in City Council. I got targeted for a lot of things. But I think most restaurateurs don’t expect this,” he said. “I feel badly for them because they’ve done nothing wrong. All they’re trying to do is run their business, do a great job and serve the city of Philadelphia.”
Mayor Cherelle Parker issued a statement Thursday, saying everyone “has a right to protest and express their views, but the targeting of Jewish-owned businesses has no place in Philadelphia.”
“No one should be targeted, threatened, or made to feel unwelcome because of their faith, identity, or background,” Parker’s statement said. “Every person deserves to feel safe and respected in the city they call home.”
She also has directed Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel to coordinate closely with the community and partner agencies.
The city’s police “will maintain safety and order throughout the demonstration, protect nearby residents, businesses, and houses of worship, and safeguard the constitutional rights of those demonstrating peacefully.”
The statement cautions that anyone who engages in threats, intimidation or unlawful conduct will be held accountable.
“Let me be clear: safety is non-negotiable,” Parker said.
David Baker, President of the Philadelphia-Israel Chamber of Commerce, says the timing of the protest is extremely sensitive.
“It’s within a day of the anniversary of Kristallnacht, or the Night of Broken Glass, which many people may know was an event in the late 1930s led by the Nazis in Germany, which basically targeted Jewish businesses and destroyed them,” Baker said.
On Nov. 9 and 10, 1938, members of the Nazi movement, who espoused racist and antisemitic beliefs and were led by Adolf Hitler, looted 7,500 Jewish-owned businesses in Germany and destroyed Jewish cemeteries, hospitals, schools and homes. They also burned more than 1,000 synagogues.
Michael Balaban of the Jewish Federation of Philadelphia calls it discrimination plain and simple. He says the protest should be at an embassy, not at a restaurant.
“To go to a business that sells burgers or falafel or tahini shakes as if that individual is responsible for the policies of a government is absurd.”
Balaban says this is more than just a protest.
“The only reason these protests are taking place, it’s not about hatred of, you know, a certain policy. This is Jew hatred just being disguised as government protest,” he said. “These individuals need to be called out for what it is, bigoted hate.”
Andrew Goretsky, senior regional director at the Anti-Defamation League, says there is a way for people to fight back by buying things at the restaurants and not boycotting them.
“I would ask everybody to go and spend money at these businesses. Go and use these businesses and eat their food. Do that today. Do that tomorrow,” Goretsky said. “Do that this weekend and for the months and years to come.”
Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia Executive Director Lana Harshaw says they have no connection to Philly Bike On Your Left.
“We’re not affiliated with it and I just want to make sure that it’s clear that the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia supports bike safety and fun,” she said. “We believe that bikes should never be used as a means to intimidate anyone or a tool to make anyone feel unsafe.”
Reverend Michael Faulkner, a Baptist minister and executive director of the Philadelphia Council of Clergy, says even though this protest group is not well known, the city had to be prepared for anything and cannot stand by idly.
“To say, ‘oh, well, it could be nothing.’ It’s too big a risk to take that chance. And so my reaction was, no to anti-Semitism. You know, it’s to stand on the right side of this issue always and to say ‘no.’”
On Friday, the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia hosted a lunch in solidarity with the Jewish businesses at Dizengoff in Center City. City and state leaders in attendance included Pennsylvania First Lady Lori Shapiro, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, state Sens. Sharif Street and Judy Schwank, state Reps. Ben Waxman, Amen Brown and Tarik Khan, and Philadelphia City Councilmember Anthony Phillips.
Philly Bike On Your Left did not respond to messages from WHYY News for comment.
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