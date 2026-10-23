Would neighborhood hospitals negatively impact emergency care?

All three of the opposing hospital systems acknowledged the need to create a healthy medical ecosystem in Delaware. Kyle Benoit, Bayhealth’s executive vice president and chief operating officer, said that families deserve more accessible care close to their community, particularly through primary, specialty, behavioral health and urgent care services.

“But we are tasked, us at Bayhealth and all health care providers, as well as this board, with protecting patients from the rising health care costs,” Benoit said. “We must ask ourselves: Do these proposals solve these challenges or do they further lock in the high cost infrastructure into our health care system here in Delaware?”

Benoit argued that the neighborhood hospital is more akin to a freestanding emergency room, which creates “exceptionally high cost for a low-volume benefit for the community.” He said that there are challenges facing local emergency departments, but increasing the number of emergency departments is not the correct solution to the problem.

“The reality is the ER and the inpatient [services] are some of the most expensive parts of a health care organization,” Benoit said. “The most difficult to staff, the most high cost to run, and as we continue to focus on lowering costs in the state, it makes no sense to introduce a more high-cost setting into an area already being served by Bayhealth.”

In his rebuttal, Maheshwari said ChristianaCare chose the smaller neighborhood hospital model specifically because free standing emergency departments “require significant investment in resources and adds overall cost to the environment.”

David Tam, Beebe Healthcare’s president and CEO, also said eight emergency beds for the neighborhood hospitals would not be enough to accommodate the growing senior population.

“The fact of the matter is, the majority of our patients come in, they’re over 65, and we have to identify whether they have a stroke or whether they have a heart attack, and many times they are sent to go to the cath lab to get further studies, and this is not something that can be done at the currently proposed facility,” Tam said at the hearing.

Tam added that it is unclear how transfers and collaborative care will work with the proposed campuses and surrounding hospitals. He said that if a patient is transferred to the nearest ChristianaCare facility in Northern Delaware, it could lead to higher costs for patients. If they are transferred to other hospitals nearby, it can still create stress on emergency capabilities.

“If an emergency ambulance in Millville or Millsboro or Georgetown is trying to figure out where to go and get the care that a patient needs and drop them off, but then they have to go back and then transport that patient from that facility to another facility in order to get a higher level of care, it actually creates increased ED capacity pressures instead of relieving it,” Tam said.

Tam also pointed to long visit times not necessarily being due to a lack of emergency beds, and that those visits often deal with patients who do not need emergency care.

“It’s because we don’t have enough behavioral health care beds,” Tam said. “We don’t have enough skilled nursing facility beds. We don’t have other disposition opportunities that other places have and that is why patients stay longer in the ED.”

However, Maheshwari said that the neighborhood hospitals will be targeting the moderate-acuity population, or people who need immediate care but are not facing life-threatening issues. Eight beds were selected based on other neighborhood hospitals.

He also said that it is not ChristianaCare’s goal to keep patients within their systems, and that patients, if needed, will be transferred to “the most appropriate acute care facility.” ChristianaCare expects a transfer rate of about 6%.

“We have the capability to rapidly assess and and hopefully work with and collaborate with our regional institutions to ensure that patients can be treated rapidly and effectively,” Maheshwari said. “We’re doing it today. We anticipate that we can do that tomorrow. It will take partnership.”

According to Benoit, the board also previously set a precedent in 2019 when it expressed concerns about a Bayhealth proposal to build a freestanding emergency department, stating it was too costly. Beebe Healthcare also proposed a freestanding emergency department in Georgetown that same year and was denied. Benoit said the ChristianaCare campuses should be held to the same standard.

“We are not being protectionist, we are not suggesting that there aren’t gaps in care in Delaware. We know there are,” Benoit said. “And while we’re committed to address those gaps, we also know that other partners can come in and help do that in a cost effective and responsible way.”

Bayhealth announced expansions to its Kent County and Sussex County locations this month. Part of that expansion is adding more beds to the Kent campus and the Milton Total Care facility.

“We recognize that our current performance and metrics in our ERs are not acceptable, which is why we are executing on plans that we started underway in the July time frame,” Benoit said. “We’re seeing improved metrics overall in the care we’re delivering while waiting for this additional space.”

Benoit said the ChristianaCare Camden campus would only be about 4 miles away from their Kent County campus, and that Bayhealth is already addressing the need in the region. Additionally, the Georgetown campus would also only be about 10 miles from Bayhealth’s Milton site, 13 miles from TidalHealth Nanticoke in Seaford and about 16 miles from Beebe Healthcare’s Lewes hospital, all of which offer emergency beds.

TidalHealth Nanticoke President Penny Short said that the application for the Georgetown campus has not properly demonstrated the need for another hospital, and it leaves a question as to why an outpatient health center can’t move forward without the neighborhood hospitals.

“Georgetown may need more physicians, behavioral health care, specialty access,” Short said. “The application has not shown why those needs require inpatient beds and another hospital emergency department.”

Short also questioned ChristianaCare’s claims that the model will provide lower costs, and said that the application provides little state-specific evidence.

Maheshwari said that though there are other capacity challenges in the state, there is still a need for short-stay inpatient capacity.

“Adding short-stay inpatient beds creates another avenue for appropriate patient placement. It helps relieve some of the pressure on the existing facilities and provides a much needed release valve within the broader health care system,” Maheshwari said.