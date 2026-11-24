More than 100 people showed up to a rally Monday in support of a Princeton University doctoral student currently being held in custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Eva Yi Xie is being held at the Caroline Detention Facility in Bowling Green, Virginia, about 90 miles south of Washington, D.C. She had been waiting for a flight back to New Jersey at Reagan National Airport, after attending a conference, when federal immigration officers took her into custody.

Members of the university’s community, who gathered on campus near the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs, remain shocked and in disbelief that Xie would be arrested in the first place.

“I can still almost cry every time I think about it,” said Carlos Brody, a neuroscience professor at Princeton and one of Xie’s academic advisors. He described her as “the gentlest, kindest, most generous person that you can imagine.”

“[She] is just brilliant and hell bent on contributing her brilliance to our community and our country.”

Others who spoke at the rally shared the same sentiment about Xie, including Adrian Bondy, an associate research scholar, who described her as “a whirlwind in the lab.”

“We always say you can’t keep up with her,” Bondy said. “You give her a task and she does three times as much in half the amount of time you thought.”

The rally was organized by several members of the Princeton Progressive Coalition after they learned of Xie’s detainment through the campus newspaper. In addition to the rally, organizers put together a phone bank to urge supporters to contact their federal representatives on Xie’s behalf.

“We liaised with her colleagues and peers in the Princeton Neuroscience Institute who have been talking with her lawyers,” said Isaac Barsoum, one of the organizers. “We’re hopeful that all of our community organizing, bringing people out, getting them to call their senators and representatives, getting them to call the people who can help get Eva out will eventually make a difference in her case.”

Xie is waiting for a response from the government to the habeus corpus petition filed on her behalf by Kerry Doyle, the lawyer the university arranged to represent Xie. Doyle expects a bond hearing before an immigration judge. Xie was born in China and came to this country on a visa.

“We still filed the habeus petition because we are arguing that her arrest and detention are illegal at its core,” Doyle said.