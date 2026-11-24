Princeton University community rallies behind ‘wonderful, amazing’ doctoral student in ICE custody in Virginia
The Princeton Progressive Coalition organized a rally and phone bank to support Eva Yi Xie, who has been in ICE custody since Thursday.
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More than 100 people showed up to a rally Monday in support of a Princeton University doctoral student currently being held in custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Eva Yi Xie is being held at the Caroline Detention Facility in Bowling Green, Virginia, about 90 miles south of Washington, D.C. She had been waiting for a flight back to New Jersey at Reagan National Airport, after attending a conference, when federal immigration officers took her into custody.
Members of the university’s community, who gathered on campus near the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs, remain shocked and in disbelief that Xie would be arrested in the first place.
“I can still almost cry every time I think about it,” said Carlos Brody, a neuroscience professor at Princeton and one of Xie’s academic advisors. He described her as “the gentlest, kindest, most generous person that you can imagine.”
“[She] is just brilliant and hell bent on contributing her brilliance to our community and our country.”
Others who spoke at the rally shared the same sentiment about Xie, including Adrian Bondy, an associate research scholar, who described her as “a whirlwind in the lab.”
“We always say you can’t keep up with her,” Bondy said. “You give her a task and she does three times as much in half the amount of time you thought.”
The rally was organized by several members of the Princeton Progressive Coalition after they learned of Xie’s detainment through the campus newspaper. In addition to the rally, organizers put together a phone bank to urge supporters to contact their federal representatives on Xie’s behalf.
“We liaised with her colleagues and peers in the Princeton Neuroscience Institute who have been talking with her lawyers,” said Isaac Barsoum, one of the organizers. “We’re hopeful that all of our community organizing, bringing people out, getting them to call their senators and representatives, getting them to call the people who can help get Eva out will eventually make a difference in her case.”
Xie is waiting for a response from the government to the habeus corpus petition filed on her behalf by Kerry Doyle, the lawyer the university arranged to represent Xie. Doyle expects a bond hearing before an immigration judge. Xie was born in China and came to this country on a visa.
“We still filed the habeus petition because we are arguing that her arrest and detention are illegal at its core,” Doyle said.
Senior U.S. District Judge Anthony J. Trenga gave immigration officials until 5 p.m. Wednesday to present “factual and legal issues” in relation to the petition filed by Xie. Trenga also ordered that Xie be kept within the Eastern District of Virginia, the court’s jurisdiction.
Immigration officials and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security did not respond to emails from WHYY News seeking comment.
A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson told the Daily Princetonian, the university’s campus newspaper, that Xie was “admitted to the United States on a temporary basis on March 16, 2016, but chose to violate our nation’s laws by refusing to depart by the required date of September 15, 2016.”
Doyle confirmed that Xie came to the country with her family on a temporary visa, but she is learning the details. Xie and her parents have a pending asylum application that is scheduled to be heard in January 2028.
Xie is the first known Princeton student to be detained by ICE. Her detention has added to the concerns of international students at the Ivy League institution who live in fear due to the current immigration crackdown by the Trump administration.
Narges Anzali, another student organizer, read a statement during the rally from a group of international students who wished to remain anonymous. Relaying their concerns, Anzali shared that many of the students are from countries who are on the Trump administration’s banned travel list.
“An international student in our community who could not go home to her own father’s funeral because she cannot be sure of getting a visa for her reentry because she’s from one of the countries that is mentioned in the current travel ban,” Anzali said.
Annabelle Luo, who also assisted in organizing the rally, said many international students expressed their fear to her that if they appear at a rally, like the one calling for the release of Xie, they would be targeted by the administration.
“I have friends where they also are scared about the status of their abilities to continue their education here and see their families and just be able to stay in this country for many different reasons,” Luo said.
Xie’s colleagues at her lab are encouraged by the outpouring of support, including from state Sen. Andrew Zwicker, who also works for the Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory and spoke at the rally.
“When I sent a student to a conference … I never worried that they wouldn’t come home,” Zwicker said.
Brody said the rally’s turnout is a testament to the fact that Xie “is such a wonderful member of our community.”
“I knew that she was great, but I didn’t know until I met all these people and heard all the stories that they say about her,” he said.
Bondy was equally encouraged by the crowd. He said he has been in contact with colleagues online over the weekend. Many of them saw each other in person Monday. They will have their weekly lab meeting on Tuesday. But, Bondy said, he doesn’t think they’ll be talking about science much at that time.
“I think we’ll just be processing and trying to support each other,” he said.
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