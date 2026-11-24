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Philadelphia activists are taking the Trump administration to court again over its removal of an exhibit detailing the history of slavery at the President’s House Site on Independence Mall, opening a new legal front in a long battle over how the federal government portrays American history.

The Avenging the Ancestors Coalition and The Black Journey, a Philadelphia-based Black history walking tour organization, filed a federal lawsuit Monday seeking to restore the original exhibit, which told the stories of nine people enslaved by George Washington while Philadelphia served as the nation’s capital.

Unlike an earlier legal challenge brought by the city of Philadelphia, the new lawsuit alleges that the federal government engaged in racial discrimination in violation of the U.S. Constitution.

Cara McClellan, director of the Advocacy for Racial and Civil Justice Clinic at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School and lead counsel for the plaintiffs, told reporters at the site Monday that the lawsuit “is about combating the erasure of American history.

“Our clients are both deeply connected to the President’s House Site and the history it portrays,” she said.

State Rep. Chris Rabb, a Philadelphia Democrat and congressman-elect, also attended Monday’s press conference and pledged to advocate for the exhibit’s restoration when he takes office in Washington, D.C., in January.

“I will be doing everything I can on behalf of this righteous cause to make sure that these exhibits, that these manifestations of movement, are not degraded, are not marginalized, are not erased, but lifted up as central to what makes us this amazing experiment in this imperfect union,” Rabb said.