Philadelphia activists launch new legal effort to restore the President’s House slavery exhibit. Here’s what’s different this time
A new lawsuit argues the Trump administration violated the constitutional rights of Black Americans when it replaced the President’s House exhibit.Listen 0:55
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Philadelphia activists are taking the Trump administration to court again over its removal of an exhibit detailing the history of slavery at the President’s House Site on Independence Mall, opening a new legal front in a long battle over how the federal government portrays American history.
The Avenging the Ancestors Coalition and The Black Journey, a Philadelphia-based Black history walking tour organization, filed a federal lawsuit Monday seeking to restore the original exhibit, which told the stories of nine people enslaved by George Washington while Philadelphia served as the nation’s capital.
Unlike an earlier legal challenge brought by the city of Philadelphia, the new lawsuit alleges that the federal government engaged in racial discrimination in violation of the U.S. Constitution.
Cara McClellan, director of the Advocacy for Racial and Civil Justice Clinic at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School and lead counsel for the plaintiffs, told reporters at the site Monday that the lawsuit “is about combating the erasure of American history.
“Our clients are both deeply connected to the President’s House Site and the history it portrays,” she said.
State Rep. Chris Rabb, a Philadelphia Democrat and congressman-elect, also attended Monday’s press conference and pledged to advocate for the exhibit’s restoration when he takes office in Washington, D.C., in January.
“I will be doing everything I can on behalf of this righteous cause to make sure that these exhibits, that these manifestations of movement, are not degraded, are not marginalized, are not erased, but lifted up as central to what makes us this amazing experiment in this imperfect union,” Rabb said.
What the new complaint alleges
The 77-page complaint was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania and names Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, acting National Park Service Director Jessica Bowron and their respective agencies as defendants.
At the heart of the lawsuit is the equal protection guarantee implicit in the Fifth Amendment’s due process clause, which prohibits the government from engaging in unconstitutional racial discrimination. The plaintiffs contend that the Trump administration selectively targeted Black history while leaving historical narratives about white Americans largely intact, and that its actions were motivated by racial discrimination.
“NPS’s actions are part of a coordinated effort by the Trump administration, not only to distort the past and manufacture an alternative narrative of the history of the United States, but also to disparage and denigrate the stories and history of Black people in this country,” the lawsuit argues.
Therefore, they contend that the removal and replacement were unlawful under the Administrative Procedure Act, which governs agency actions and empowers federal courts to overturn them when they violate constitutional rights.
The plaintiffs also argue that the removal of certain historical materials violates two federal laws governing the National Park Service: the National Park Service Organic Act of 1916 and the National Park Service Centennial Act of 2016.
The former requires the agency to preserve park resources “for the enjoyment of future generations,” while the latter requires the Department of Interior to ensure that park service projects and programs “reflect different cultural backgrounds.”
The plaintiffs contend that federal officials failed to consult subject matter experts, did not adequately consider the consequences of removing historical materials nor provide a reasoned explanation for their actions, as required by the National Historic Preservation Act.
The Department of the Interior and park service did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.
Overcoming the prior legal loss
The new legal challenge distances itself from the city of Philadelphia’s earlier effort to protect the site. The city sued the federal government shortly after the original panels were removed in January, arguing that the administration violated federal law and failed to honor agreements between the city and the park service concerning the development and management of the site.
In February, U.S. District Judge Cynthia Rufe ordered the federal government to restore the exhibit, but a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit reversed Rufe’s injunction in June, finding that Philadelphia lacked the authority to control the content of the exhibit after transferring ownership of the property to the federal government.
The new lawsuit raises a separate question: Even if the federal government has the authority to unilaterally alter an exhibit, can it exercise that authority in a way that discriminates on the basis of race?
While Avenging the Ancestors Coalition and The Black Journey had joined the earlier lawsuit as “friends of the court,” McClellan said they have a particular relationship with the historical site.
“It was essential for them to file their own lawsuit because they are uniquely harmed and they have a critical story to tell,” McClellan said.
What changed at the site
Before the White House was built in Washington, D.C., the President’s House in Philadelphia served as the executive residence of Presidents George Washington and John Adams from 1790 to 1800. It was also where Washington held nine people in slavery.
The original exhibit, which opened in December 2010 near the Liberty Bell Center, was the culmination of years of advocacy by historians, community members and Black activists who argued that any commemoration of the nation’s first presidents should also acknowledge the institution of slavery. Titled “The President’s House: Freedom and Slavery in the Making of a New Nation,” the exhibit explored the contradiction between the ideals articulated in the Declaration of Independence and the experiences of those enslaved by the country’s founders.
The exhibit brought to public attention how Washington rotated enslaved people in and out of Philadelphia to circumvent Pennsylvania’s Gradual Abolition of Slavery Act.
It included the story of Ona Judge, who escaped from the Washington household in 1796 and resisted subsequent efforts to return her to slavery.
Raina Yancey, founder of The Black Journey and daughter of a former National Park Service ranger, said the exhibit helped visitors understand the contributions of Black Americans to the nation’s founding.
“We cannot tell the story of liberty without acknowledging those who were denied it,” Yancey said. “We cannot celebrate the promises of our founding without confronting the people who were excluded from them.”
New panels erected by the park service and still in place significantly reduced references to slavery, and shifted the focus toward the “anti-slavery sentiments” of the slave-owning Founding Fathers.
For example, text on one notes that the U.S. Constitution did not contain the word “slavery,” and another one argues that Washington had “doubts” about the institution.
“Privately, George Washington often expressed discomfort with the institution and a desire to see it abolished,” it reads. “Yet as a Virginia plantation owner, his wealth and livelihood were deeply tied to it.”
Pennsylvania state Sen. Sharif Street, D-Philadelphia, whose father, former Mayor John Street, was in office during the early efforts to develop the memorial, said understanding the country’s shortcomings at its founding is essential to appreciating the progress it has made since.
“If we deny the history of what happened here, if we deny that George Washington held enslaved individuals here, if we deny the very history of this country, we do an injustice to what we have been able to overcome,” he said.
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