What to watch for in the post-Labor Day campaign sprint

Trump, in that first debate against Biden, meandered and told a raft of lies. But Biden’s poor performance overshadowed all that, and Trump largely escaped scrutiny.

At Trump’s press conference in early August, NPR found 162 lies or distortions in 64 minutes, more than two a minute. Harris, on the other hand, made a dozen statements during her 40-minute Democratic convention acceptance speech that were either misleading or lacking in context.

If Harris has a solid debate, the focus could be on Trump in a way he doesn’t want.

4. Who has the better turnout operation?

The campaigns have spent more than $1 billion on ads already and have knocked on millions of doors to talk with people about who they might prefer and trying to convince them to vote for their candidate.

But now, after Labor Day, is when it becomes all about mobilization. Early voting begins in a few weeks, and the campaigns will be urging their most reliable voters to go vote early to bank their support. Then, they will shift to targeting their moderately reliable voters and ones maybe leaning in their direction to try to get them to cast their ballots up until Election Day.

Democrats feel like they have an advantage over the Trump team because some of the GOP turnout effort is being outsourced to Turning Point USA, a group with very limited experience or success in doing this. Turning Point’s tactics have had some professional Republicans operatives irritated and nervous.

5. What issues motivate voters — or do they, at the end of the day?

Will views of the economy improve? Do abortion rights drive Democrats to the polls? Will immigration and crime break through for Republicans in the suburbs?

These are all valid and important questions, but some wonder how much policy will actually matter, considering this is a race involving Trump, who is such a polarizing figure.

As Biden likes to say, “Don’t compare me to the Almighty, compare me to the alternative.” That’s certainly true in U.S. politics, which largely presents binary choices.

For as much as Trump ran as an outsider in the 2016 campaign, he’s now been on the political scene for almost a decade, and he’s 78 years old.

This election will likely come down to this:

Whether Republicans are able to home in on their advantages on the economy and immigration, or whether Harris can fire up voters angry with Trump over abortion and democracy and truly grab the mantle of change, despite being a sitting vice president.

“What we don’t know about this election is whether any of these issues really matter,” said Jamal Simmons, a Democratic strategist who worked in the White House for Harris for a year. “What might be true is that this is really an election about change versus more of the same. And if it’s a change election, Harris is the candidate of change, and it’s going to be hard to get people to move off of that.”