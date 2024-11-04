How the next U.S. president could change the course of Israel’s wars

How will the next U.S. president change the course of the wars Israel is fighting on multiple fronts? The elections are already making a difference in Israel’s calculations.

Senior Biden administration officials have stepped up efforts in recent days to resolve the conflicts in Lebanon and Gaza — which would bring a boost to Vice President Harris in her election bid — but Israeli analysts say Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is waiting to see who is voted into the White House.

“I don’t see him rushing for a deal until the election,” said political strategist Nadav Shtrauchler, who ran Netanyahu’s 2019 reelection campaign. “This is something that doesn’t help this administration, and maybe somehow does help Trump.”

It’s no secret Netanyahu and members of his government would feel more at ease with former President Donald Trump, once his close ally, back in the White House.

“Of course I do not want Kamala Harris, who thinks we’re committing a genocide in Gaza, to be elected,” said Tally Gotliv, a lawmaker from Netanyahu’s conservative Likud party. (Harris has not said Israel is committing a genocide.)

Some of Netanyahu’s political partners moved quickly this past week to pass a law that would block a future Democratic administration from reopening the U.S. consulate in Jerusalem that served the Palestinian leadership. The Trump administration closed the consulate in 2019.

Still, both candidates want a quick end to Israel’s expanding wars in the Mideast.

Here’s a look at what’s at stake in the Middle East after a new U.S. president is elected.