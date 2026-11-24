Residents near Greenwood, Delaware, advised to drink bottled water after possible pesticide contamination
State and federal agencies are investigating whether the contamination has impacted private wells in the area.
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Residents who live near Greenwood, Delaware, have been advised to avoid drinking their tap water as state and federal regulators investigate potential pesticide contamination in the area.
High levels of pesticides were detected in surface water samples collected from a ditch at the privately owned and family-run Chorman Airport, according to environmental and health officials. The toxic pollutants were also detected at two additional locations within 2 miles of the airport.
The Chorman family’s aerial application business, Chorman Spraying, operates out of the airport. The company offers services like crop spraying and fertilizer application.
Multiple environmental and health agencies are investigating whether nearby drinking water supplies are impacted.
“Our focus is on keeping Delawareans safe,” Dr. Harrison Hines, the state’s director of public health, said in a written statement. “Access to safe drinking water is essential, and our priority is to identify any potential risks, make sure appropriate testing is conducted, and help residents understand what steps they may need to take to protect their health.”
Health officials say exposure to pesticides can cause health effects in humans and animals. However, there’s currently no evidence that residents and animals have been harmed.
Still, officials advise residents within 5 miles of the airport to take precautions. People with private wells in the area should use bottled water for drinking, cooking, brushing their teeth and preparing infant formula.
Health experts warn that boiling water can increase the concentration of contaminants. However, bathing in tap water is considered to be safe.
It’s estimated that 20% of Delaware residents, and more than half of residents in rural Sussex County, rely on private wells. Many of these communities are not close enough to a municipal water supply. Private wells are not federally or state regulated, which means homeowners are responsible for testing and treating their drinking water.
The closest municipal water source is less than 4 miles from the airport. Officials say public drinking water supplies are less likely to be impacted because they draw from deeper aquifers and are regularly tested for contaminants.
The Delaware Department of Agriculture is investigating pesticide handling practices at Chorman Spraying. The agency said the investigation could result in legal action regarding the company’s license.
“Protecting Delaware’s waterways, groundwater, and public health is a top priority for our Department,” said Delaware Agriculture Secretary Don Clifton in a written statement.
“While we cannot comment on the specifics of an ongoing investigation, any applicator found to be in violation of our requirements will be held accountable under the law,” he said. “I also know that this will impact our agriculture producers. We will work extremely hard to provide producers with accurate information and resources to mitigate those challenges.”
A spokesperson for Chorman Spraying said the company has fully cooperated with the investigation, but has seen no evidence that the airport’s operations have impacted the groundwater or any local residences.
“The state of Delaware has not shared any information about its testing or how it could determine an identifiable source of potential impacts to groundwater in an area that is heavily farmed and has been for generations,” the spokesperson said in a written statement. “Taking public action of any kind without complete facts and scientific evidence is potentially irresponsible. However, we stand ready to continue working with authorities to ensure the health and safety of our community.”
In the coming weeks, state agencies will test residential private wells.
The state’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is also sampling 30 locations within a 2.5-mile radius of the airport, including soil, ditches, streams and groundwater monitoring wells.
“These results will help us better understand the extent of any contamination and determine what additional steps may be needed,” said DNREC Secretary Greg Patterson in a written statement.
Residents with questions about the investigation and private well testing are encouraged to call toll-free 1-866-408-1899 or locally at 302-672-6100.
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