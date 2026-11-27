How Philadelphians can avoid porch pirates this holiday season
As e-commerce becomes more common, package theft is soaring. Philadelphia had an estimated $450 million worth of stolen packages in 2024.
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‘Tis the season for Black Friday deals, holiday shopping lists … and porch pirates. As the holidays approach, many Philadelphia residents are on high alert against package theft, a trend that has risen in recent years as e-commerce becomes more common.
Philadelphia residents reported an estimated $450 million in combined losses from stolen packages in 2024, second only to New York City, according to a report by the United States Postal Service Office of the Inspector General. The city’s rowhome layout, with many front porches just steps away from public sidewalks, can make many consumers an easy target for package theft. The USPS delivers over 3 billion pieces of mail during the holiday season, resulting in a disproportionate rate of theft during this time frame.
In response to growing security concerns, the use of third-party mail-receiving facilities have become more popular. Debbie Anday, founder and owner of Stash Spot in Fishtown, opened her business five years ago. Stash Spot receives deliveries from anyone, including Amazon, FedEx, USPS, individuals or companies. Customers can pay a monthly membership or a per-package fee and are able to pick up packages at their leisure, within business hours.
Anday said the COVID-19 pandemic changed the way people buy and purchase items, creating the need for the security Stash Spot provides.
“People started to purchase things more online,” Anday said. “So the need for secure package receiving just became really, really popular, and it really hasn’t slowed down.”
One of Anday’s customers is a wedding photographer who had her clients’ wedding photos stolen off her porch. In addition to seeing business ramp up around the holidays, Anday said she notices a growing number of people using her services for wedding and baby registries.
“I’ve been able to help people understand where their packages are and when they’re coming in,” Anday said. “They know their stuff isn’t going to be left on the step and basically nabbed. I think it brings a real sense of security to people.”
Between 2019 and 2024, postal inspectors arrested nearly 9,300 suspects for theft of mail and packages. In Pennsylvania, porch piracy is considered a third-degree felony if the value of stolen mail exceeds $2,000, as stipulated by a law passed in 2023.
Some have turned to locked drop boxes outside of their homes to protect against theft. Shoppers give the padlock number only to delivery drivers, allowing an extra layer of security between the packages and prospective thieves. But delivery drivers do not always use the receptacle, and if they do, porch pirates are sometimes able to break into the box.
In addition to considering a third-party receiving facility, the United States Postal Inspection Service encourages everyone mailing or receiving gifts to be alert and aware, especially around the holidays. It recommends people hold their mail at the local post office if going out of town, or to opt for signature confirmation, which requires the recipient’s first initial and last name at the time of delivery.
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