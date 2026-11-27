From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

‘Tis the season for Black Friday deals, holiday shopping lists … and porch pirates. As the holidays approach, many Philadelphia residents are on high alert against package theft, a trend that has risen in recent years as e-commerce becomes more common.

Philadelphia residents reported an estimated $450 million in combined losses from stolen packages in 2024, second only to New York City, according to a report by the United States Postal Service Office of the Inspector General. The city’s rowhome layout, with many front porches just steps away from public sidewalks, can make many consumers an easy target for package theft. The USPS delivers over 3 billion pieces of mail during the holiday season, resulting in a disproportionate rate of theft during this time frame.

In response to growing security concerns, the use of third-party mail-receiving facilities have become more popular. Debbie Anday, founder and owner of Stash Spot in Fishtown, opened her business five years ago. Stash Spot receives deliveries from anyone, including Amazon, FedEx, USPS, individuals or companies. Customers can pay a monthly membership or a per-package fee and are able to pick up packages at their leisure, within business hours.

Anday said the COVID-19 pandemic changed the way people buy and purchase items, creating the need for the security Stash Spot provides.

“People started to purchase things more online,” Anday said. “So the need for secure package receiving just became really, really popular, and it really hasn’t slowed down.”