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A pop-up newsroom and resource fair was hosted by WHYY’s newsroom on Wednesday for Philadelphians to learn about foster care and adoption opportunities in the city and the surrounding area.

At the Parkway Central Library, attendees networked and offered story ideas to WHYY as part of “Caring for Kids,” a civic news project covering foster care and adoption.

Attendee Nicole Bryan said the issue is very close to her heart.

“I think foster care advocacy and making a difference in foster care is the singular most important thing in my life,” Bryan said. “I think every kid deserves somebody that can support them through the system without them feeling like somebody’s either trying to save them or somebody’s going to judge them for mistakes.”

She said conversations about foster care should be made consistently public.

“I also think people don’t realize these kids turn into adults,” Bryan said. “You want well-functioning adults, it starts in foster care.”

In Pennsylvania, foster parents must be at least 21 years old and undergo a criminal background check. Foster parents must prove basic financial security and undergo a home approval process. Pennsylvania requires foster parents complete a minimum of six hours of training each year on child development and safety and managing challenging behaviors.

WHYY’s pop-up newsrooms serve as a catalyst for the news team’s mission of public service and connecting with the communities it serves.