‘Pollinator Palooza’ helps Philly-area homeowners turn their lawn into native habitat
Residents can sign up through Nov. 20 for discounted native plants and a planting guide.
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When Pat Case and his wife bought a rowhome in Philadelphia’s Mt. Airy neighborhood three years ago, they found the yard filled with empty garden beds and ornamental, non-native plants.
Case, who works all day on a computer as an engineer, wanted to get his hands dirty.
He decided to slowly replace these plantings with native flowers and sedges that would become part of the local ecosystem. He signed up for Pollinator Palooza, a program run by local nonprofit Journeywork that provides homeowners with native plants that serve as habitat for insects and birds.
Since then, Case has planted mountain mint, goldenrods and asters, which have started to attract carpenter bees.
“It’s been really cool,” Case said. “Every morning when I would come out here, there’d be a bunch of them hanging around here on the goldenrods and the asters.”
Journeywork’s Pollinator Palooza program is open for signups through Nov. 20.
The program encourages participants to replace a 48-square-foot portion of their lawn with native pollinator-friendly plants. The program provides 28 plants and a planting map for $85 — which Journeywork founder and executive director Paige Menton said is much cheaper than the price tag at a typical garden store.
“Our whole mission is to make it as easy as possible for people to get started with native plants,” Menton said. “We try to demystify and create an idea of just trying with something, experimenting, seeing it as something joyful and fun.”
Participants sign up in the fall and prepare their plot by smothering the turfgrass using cardboard or fallen leaves. They then pick up and plant the native plugs in the spring.
“For the amount of plants we got out of it and the amount of space that we were able to utilize, [it was] pretty darn inexpensive and approachable,” Case said.
Menton said Journeywork’s model was inspired by University of Delaware entomologist Doug Tallamy’s Homegrown National Park initiative, which encourages homeowners to remove invasive species from their yards and replace lawn with native plants to rebuild fragmented habitat. Insects are on the decline, with over 40% of species thought to be at risk of extinction.
“Insects are the base of the food web, and if we lose them, we lose everything,” Menton said. “The way in which an individual can have a big impact is by starting to return native plants to our home landscapes.”
Case hopes the native plants in his yard contribute to a better environment for his 6-month-old daughter.
“It plays into something we talk about a lot,” Case said. “What are we doing to try and make sure that we are handing off a world that is in the best shape possible to our daughter and the generation that she’s going to come up with?”
Saturdays just got more interesting.
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