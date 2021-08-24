Police seek witnesses in South Philly beating, release new details of attack

Philadelphia police say neighbors must know something about the South Philly beating that left a delivery driver in a coma last week.

They released a video Monday night on YouTube, hoping possible eyewitnesses would come forward.

Captain James Kearney gave new details of the events preceding the attack, as well as about the 19-year-old who turned himself in over the weekend.

“My detectives are indicating that something transpired in the 200 block of Christian Street,” he said during a Tuesday press conference at South Detectives Headquarters. “There were some eggs that may have been thrown at our victim’s car, which led him now to pull over in the 300 block of Christian and exit his car. Clearly on the video you see him get out of his car and almost hold his hands up.”