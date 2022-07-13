Generals, head of a public institute of higher learning, says he wants to expand the focus beyond just K-12.

“I am a strong advocate for public education because a strong K-12 education allows our young people to be ready for college and career. In fact, let me be clear about this. I believe the educational landscape in Philadelphia really is a K-16 model,” he said. “We need to inform and support one another, and not just K-12.”

The work of Generals and Custis is phase two of the new superintendent’s three-phase plan with phase three being a new strategic plan for the city schools.

Watlington was introduced in April as replacement for Dr. William Hite who led Philly schools for the past 10 years. Watlington comes to Philly after leading the Rowan-Salisbury Schools System in North Carolina.