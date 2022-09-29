Philly POPS Orchestra performs ‘The Godfather’ score to celebrate the film’s 50th anniversary

The Philly POPS Orchestra is getting ready for a show at The Mann Thursday honoring the 50th anniversary of the Oscar award-winning film, The Godfather.

The iconic American film starring Marlon Brando will be displayed behind the Philly POPS Orchestra, who will be performing the score in sync with the movie.

Matt Gallagher is the principal trumpet for the orchestra. He says The Godfather is a film he could watch on loop any day of the week, and the performance will bring the music to the forefront of the audience’s attention.

“You’re going to hear things the orchestra plays that never, never heard when you watch the movie,” Gallagher said. “And I think it gives the concertgoer a whole other perspective on the beauty of the music and the beauty of the score and the artistry of the players that are playing that music behind what’s going on visually.”

Gallagher said he’s excited to perform the score, especially due to the prominence the trumpet has in the compositions.

“My role immediately is stated as like the main sound of the score,” Gallagher said. “You know, you hear that, that haunting trumpet solo to open the show and it’s throughout the entire movie, I have that theme that plays through.”

Francis Ford Coppola signed on to direct The Godfather when he was just 29 years old. When speaking with Fresh Air’s Terry Gross back in 2016, Coppola said he had no idea how successful the film would be.

“It was just the most frightening and depressing experience I think I’ve ever had,” Coppola said. “I had no power and yet I had real opinions in how it should be done.”

In 1971, theaters had the lowest ticket sales on record, according to the Motion Picture Association of America. When it was released, The Godfather earned $100 million faster than any film before it and was the No. 1 film at the box office for 23 consecutive weeks.

Ticket prices for the show range from $25 to $75 dollars and can be purchased through Ticketmaster. Doors open at 5:30. The show starts at 7:30.