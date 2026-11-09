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Infectious disease doctor Aaron Richterman has treated patients with HIV in Philadelphia for many years. He would often hear patients say, “How am I supposed to take my medicine when I don’t have enough to eat?”

Food insecurity would make it difficult for patients to follow their drug regimen.

His patients need to take a pill once a day to manage the virus. If the patients can follow these instructions, the medication allows them to live essentially normal lives. However, if patients miss enough doses, the amount of virus in their blood can increase, which can lead to complications, as well as the risk that the patient could pass the infection to someone else.

Researchers have long thought that when people struggle to make ends meet or feed themselves, it makes it harder for them to make complex decisions or follow health regimens like medication plans.

Richterman, who practices at Penn Medicine, sees patients who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to buy food. People receive SNAP benefits once a month based on the date they applied, which essentially creates a randomized trial for when people receive money for food.

He gave patients with HIV special pill bottles that track whether they take their medicine, and studied whether people behave differently after they receive their SNAP benefits and can afford to buy food, versus later in the benefit cycle when funds are low.

He found that after people receive their SNAP payments, they follow the medication plans more closely for a few weeks, but the habits fall off at the end of the SNAP benefit cycle.

Richterman said the results show that patients with HIV can now take daily medication that lets them live more or less normal lives, which is a “biomedical miracle.” However, he said social problems, like a lack of food or housing, mean the patients can struggle even if they have the medicine they need.

“It can be much more important than whatever kind of medical counseling I give them to make sure that they’re referred to getting the services that they’re eligible for,” he said.