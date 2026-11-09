Philly patients with HIV more likely to follow treatment plans after receiving SNAP benefits
Researchers say the findings show that even though modern HIV medicines are "biomedical miracles," issues like food insecurity can interfere with their effectiveness.
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Infectious disease doctor Aaron Richterman has treated patients with HIV in Philadelphia for many years. He would often hear patients say, “How am I supposed to take my medicine when I don’t have enough to eat?”
Food insecurity would make it difficult for patients to follow their drug regimen.
His patients need to take a pill once a day to manage the virus. If the patients can follow these instructions, the medication allows them to live essentially normal lives. However, if patients miss enough doses, the amount of virus in their blood can increase, which can lead to complications, as well as the risk that the patient could pass the infection to someone else.
Researchers have long thought that when people struggle to make ends meet or feed themselves, it makes it harder for them to make complex decisions or follow health regimens like medication plans.
Richterman, who practices at Penn Medicine, sees patients who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to buy food. People receive SNAP benefits once a month based on the date they applied, which essentially creates a randomized trial for when people receive money for food.
He gave patients with HIV special pill bottles that track whether they take their medicine, and studied whether people behave differently after they receive their SNAP benefits and can afford to buy food, versus later in the benefit cycle when funds are low.
He found that after people receive their SNAP payments, they follow the medication plans more closely for a few weeks, but the habits fall off at the end of the SNAP benefit cycle.
Richterman said the results show that patients with HIV can now take daily medication that lets them live more or less normal lives, which is a “biomedical miracle.” However, he said social problems, like a lack of food or housing, mean the patients can struggle even if they have the medicine they need.
“It can be much more important than whatever kind of medical counseling I give them to make sure that they’re referred to getting the services that they’re eligible for,” he said.
The trickle-down impact of food and housing insecurity
Richterman’s research focuses on HIV, but he is also studying how the SNAP benefit cycle can affect patients with other chronic conditions, like diabetes and high blood pressure.
The research reflects what other infectious disease doctors who treat patients with HIV see at their clinics, said Sam Albanesi, an infectious disease physician at the Jonathan Lacks Treatment Center at Philadelphia FIGHT, a health services and advocacy organization. He was not part of the research.
He said he sees patients who struggle with food and housing insecurity, and often may not find out about these issues until he sees that the amount of virus circulating in a patient’s body has increased.
Albanesi said that even though doctors are in a “really exciting era in HIV medicine” with daily medications and long-acting injectable medications, social problems like food or housing insecurity to food and housing still keep patients from living their best lives.
“It highlights that so many things outside of health care and medicine significantly impact our patients’ health, probably beyond what my medications actually do,” he said. “I keep people living longer and healthier lives, but without access to things like food, water, shelter … my patients really, really struggle.”
SNAP has had some recent changes: last year, the federal government required participants to prove that they are working or in school or volunteering, which has already led to thousands of Philadelphians being phased out of the program because they couldn’t obtain the required documentation.
Albanesi said the biggest change he is watching for will come next January, when Medicaid will require some recipients to renew more frequently and meet work requirements.
He said around half of his patients are on Medicaid and expects additional barriers to lead to people falling out of care.
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