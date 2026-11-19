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During a City Council hearing Wednesday on a controversial waste disposal contract with trash incinerator Reworld Waste LLC, a former employee alleged that the company misled state regulators about its pollution.

Eric Bazis, who worked as an operations supervisor at Reworld’s Chester plant until 2023, testified before Council’s Committee on the Environment that the company manipulated its emissions during tests by state environmental regulators and failed to consistently operate safely.

“It’s all wrong,” Bazis said.

Bazis filed a lawsuit in 2024 alleging he had been wrongfully fired from Reworld after opposing these practices. Reworld said in a court filing that Bazis was fired for inaccurate overtime submissions.

The committee refused to advance the new four-year contract with Reworld to a full council vote after Wednesday’s hearing. Reworld’s current contract with the city to burn trash at waste-to-energy incinerators, including the one in Chester where Bazis worked, expires at the end of the year.

In a written statement about Bazis’ suit, Reworld spokesperson Jason Hahn said the company is defending itself against “meritless claims.”

“The claims do not accurately reflect our operations, values, or management approach,” Hahn said. “The company looks forward to refuting these claims through the legal process.”