Philadelphia waste contractor Reworld misled regulators, former employee claims during City Council hearing
Eric Bazis alleges he was wrongfully fired after raising concerns about practices of manipulating pollution tests. Reworld denies this.
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During a City Council hearing Wednesday on a controversial waste disposal contract with trash incinerator Reworld Waste LLC, a former employee alleged that the company misled state regulators about its pollution.
Eric Bazis, who worked as an operations supervisor at Reworld’s Chester plant until 2023, testified before Council’s Committee on the Environment that the company manipulated its emissions during tests by state environmental regulators and failed to consistently operate safely.
“It’s all wrong,” Bazis said.
Bazis filed a lawsuit in 2024 alleging he had been wrongfully fired from Reworld after opposing these practices. Reworld said in a court filing that Bazis was fired for inaccurate overtime submissions.
The committee refused to advance the new four-year contract with Reworld to a full council vote after Wednesday’s hearing. Reworld’s current contract with the city to burn trash at waste-to-energy incinerators, including the one in Chester where Bazis worked, expires at the end of the year.
In a written statement about Bazis’ suit, Reworld spokesperson Jason Hahn said the company is defending itself against “meritless claims.”
“The claims do not accurately reflect our operations, values, or management approach,” Hahn said. “The company looks forward to refuting these claims through the legal process.”
Former employee claims Reworld gamed the system
Bazis said that when he worked at Reworld’s facility in Chester, employees were directed to inject more lime into the pollution control system, which “hid” emissions of fine particles, during the plant’s annual stack testing by state environmental regulators.
“Testing only works when it reflects how the facility is operating day to day, which wasn’t the case,” Bazis said.
He said that employees also changed the way they mixed samples of ash, a byproduct of burning waste, before sending it to a lab for testing. In his lawsuit, Bazis claims he believed that altering these ash sampling protocols obscured a problem with the pH of the ash Reworld sent to a landfill.
“A refrigerator was even installed to store ash samples, which I believe further messed with the samples,” Bazis said.
Bazis said equipment sometimes malfunctioned, at times meaning that “toxic air” was pushed out of the boiler into the surrounding air “unfiltered.” He said it’s possible for Reworld to manipulate pollution stack tests by changing the material burned or the hours the plant operates.
“It doesn’t even sound legal to me,” Councilmember Jim Harrity said.
“That’s gaming the system,” Bazis said.
Bazis clarified that because he has not worked at the Chester facility since July 2023, he cannot comment on how Reworld has run the facility since then.
On its website, Reworld says it operates far below federal standards for fine particulate matter as well as toxic heavy metals, dioxins, carbon monoxide and nitrogen oxides.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection was “not aware” of the allegations in Bazis’ lawsuit until WHYY News sent questions about it in late October, spokesperson Robyn Briggs said.
Reworld defends its environmental record
Reworld attempted to stop Bazis from testifying during Wednesday’s hearing. A lawyer working for the company argued to a Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas judge Tuesday that Bazis’ testimony would violate a confidentiality order governing information gained in the course of the wrongful termination lawsuit. A lawyer for the city of Philadelphia called this attempt a “gag order,” before the judge denied Reworld’s request.
Kim Bradford, an environmental manager at Reworld, said Bazis’ claims are false. She said that while Bazis claimed Reworld’s pollution control procedures caused the Chester plant to occasionally violate its permit limit for sulfur dioxide, the company has “never recorded an excess emission event for sulfur dioxide in the plant’s history.” She refuted Bazis’ claims about ash testing as well.
“Just because you put a sample in a refrigerator does not tamper it,” Bradford said. “Actually, refrigeration is a form of sample preservation to preserve the integrity of the sample, and there’s nothing wrong with that.”
Bradford said Bazis did not raise his concerns “until he was terminated from our company for stealing time.”
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